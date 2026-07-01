‘Time For Him To Warm The Bench’: Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Poor Form During India vs England 1st T20I

India vs England, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan’s poor run of form continues as the Indian wicketkeeper duo have been dismissed for low scores once again on this tour to the United Kingdom. Samson, who was named the player of the series in the T20 World Cup 2026, was dismissed by Saqib Mahmood for a solitary run. Meanwhile, Kishan, who became the number one ranked T20I batter recently, was dismissed for a second-ball duck while trying to look for a single. With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi banging on the door the dismissals for low scores could result in either of the two batters missing out on the playing XI in the next game.

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson’s poor form continues in the United Kingdom









Sanju Samson, despite being named the player of the tournament earlier in the T20 World Cup 2026, has been India’s poorest batter during their three games in Ireland and England.

Another rough patch for Sanju Samson:

1 (7),

0 (1),

5 (4)

in his last three T20I innings.#Indvseng pic.twitter.com/9Yk24JhS6w — DEMOCRATIC (@MrsaurabhBHU) July 1, 2026









In each of the three games, Samson has beFen dismissed for single-digit scores. His overseas record has not been great, and with the next T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia, the Indian team management would have to take a decision on his inclusion in the playing XI.

Sanju Samson won us the World cup. I thank him from the bottom of my heart. But i think its time for him to warm the bench again. — Dr. Gagan Singla (@vipulgog) July 1, 2026









Fans reacted to Samson’s failures and believed that the time for him to warm the bench has come again.

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan falls for a duck after becoming no.1 T20I batter

RUN OUT DISMISSAL OF ISHAN KISHAN.🥺 – Big disappointment for Ishan Kishan as bags 2nd consecutive run out dismissals. pic.twitter.com/2H5aWe3JPT — Maina Singh (@Maina_Singhx77) July 1, 2026









Ishan Kishan was run out for a second-ball duck. It was a second run-out for the Indian wicketkeeper in as many games. Notably, he had been dismissed for a run-out only once in his first 46 games.

Looks like Ishan Kishan has to make way for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju should be pushed down to no.3 — Klaus (@loyal_cskian) July 1, 2026









With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi banging on the doors of the playing XI, there are fans who opined that Ishan Kishan could make way for the 15-year-old prodigy.

Unlucky or say brainless Ishan Kishan threw away his wicket against this bowling lineup 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️

Farmer level or say even lesser.#VaibhavSooryavanshi — RCB Mania (@RCB_Mania) July 1, 2026









Fans, while reacting to his dismissal, trolled the left-handed batter for “brainless” running between the wickets.

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut in India vs England, 2nd T20I?

All eyes have been on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi since he was called up to the Indian squad for the series against Ireland and England. While the 15-year-old did not play a single game against Ireland in the two-match series, it is expected that he would make his debut in the ongoing series. The continuous failures of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson has meant that a record-breaking debut for the teenager might not be far away.

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