‘Time For Him To Warm The Bench’: Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Poor Form During India vs England 1st T20I

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola India gasoline export to Russia bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola India gasoline export to Russia bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola India gasoline export to Russia bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola India gasoline export to Russia bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola India gasoline export to Russia bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola India gasoline export to Russia bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola India gasoline export to Russia bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case below average rainfall akshay kumar 130th Constitution Amendment Bill Maa Inti Bangaaram Kala Hiran controversy Indian Government akanksha chamola India gasoline export to Russia bengaluru harvey weinstein Laila Maharashtra Weather eggs mohua moitra Gujarat High Court marriage ruling Ayush Malik case
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ‘Time For Him To Warm The Bench’: Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Poor Form During India vs England 1st T20I

‘Time For Him To Warm The Bench’: Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Poor Form During India vs England 1st T20I

Sanju Samson’s poor form continued in the India vs England 1st T20I as the T20 World Cup 2026 Player of the Tournament managed just one run. Ishan Kishan also fell for a duck, prompting fans to demand Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s debut in the next match.

Sanju Samson was dismissed for another low score while Ishan Kishan managed to run himself out for a two-ball duck. Image Credit: ANI
Sanju Samson was dismissed for another low score while Ishan Kishan managed to run himself out for a two-ball duck. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Wed 2026-07-01 23:20 IST

India vs England, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan’s poor run of form continues as the Indian wicketkeeper duo have been dismissed for low scores once again on this tour to the United Kingdom. Samson, who was named the player of the series in the T20 World Cup 2026, was dismissed by Saqib Mahmood for a solitary run. Meanwhile, Kishan, who became the number one ranked T20I batter recently, was dismissed for a second-ball duck while trying to look for a single. With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi banging on the door the dismissals for low scores could result in either of the two batters missing out on the playing XI in the next game.

IND vs ENG, 1st T20I: Sanju Samson’s poor form continues in the United Kingdom




Sanju Samson, despite being named the player of the tournament earlier in the T20 World Cup 2026, has been India’s poorest batter during their three games in Ireland and England. 




In each of the three games, Samson has beFen dismissed for single-digit scores. His overseas record has not been great, and with the next T20 World Cup scheduled to be played in Australia, the Indian team management would have to take a decision on his inclusion in the playing XI.




Fans reacted to Samson’s failures and believed that the time for him to warm the bench has come again. 

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Ishan Kishan falls for a duck after becoming no.1 T20I batter




Ishan Kishan was run out for a second-ball duck. It was a second run-out for the Indian wicketkeeper in as many games. Notably, he had been dismissed for a run-out only once in his first 46 games. 




With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi banging on the doors of the playing XI, there are fans who opined that Ishan Kishan could make way for the 15-year-old prodigy. 




Fans, while reacting to his dismissal, trolled the left-handed batter for “brainless” running between the wickets. 

Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi make his debut in India vs England, 2nd T20I?

All eyes have been on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi since he was called up to the Indian squad for the series against Ireland and England. While the 15-year-old did not play a single game against Ireland in the two-match series, it is expected that he would make his debut in the ongoing series. The continuous failures of Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson has meant that a record-breaking debut for the teenager might not be far away.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya Wins Hearts! India All-Rounder Removes Shoes Before Accepting God’s Idol From Super Fan Who Travelled 1,800 KM | WATCH VIDEO

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Time For Him To Warm The Bench’: Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Poor Form During India vs England 1st T20I
Tags: india vs england

RELATED News

IND vs ENG Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England 1st T20I match on TV and Online In India? All You Need To Know

IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Will Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Make His Debut In Today India Match? Predicted Playing XIs and Head-To-Head

Portugal One Win Away From FIFA World Cup Title? Cristiano Ronaldo and Co On Cusp Of Creating History Ahead Of Croatia Match In Round Of 32

Hardik Pandya Wins Hearts! India All-Rounder Removes Shoes Before Accepting God’s Idol From Super Fan Who Travelled 1,800 KM | WATCH VIDEO

FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot Standings: Kylian Mbappe Joins Lionel Messi at The Top, Erling Haaland Climbs to 2nd Position | Top 5 List

LATEST NEWS

Is El Niño Set to Disrupt India’s Monsoon? PM Modi Orders Ministries to Brace for Impact

Akshay Kumar Celebrates Welcome To The Jungle Success, Credits Farida Jalal And Kiran Kumar: ‘Their Blessings Are…’

What Is 130th Amendment Bill to Remove PM, CM | What Does It Propose?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram Creates History, Beats Anushka Shetty’s 17-Year Box Office Record

Delhi HC Defers Hearing On Salman Khan’s Plea Against ‘Kala Hiran: The Battle For Legacy’ To July 6

India Issues Notice to Meta as WhatsApp Username Feature Raises Fraud Concerns, Seeks Reply in 3 Days

From Omaha to Tragedy: How Kansas Floodwaters Took an Indian IT Professional’s Life in US

Lock Upp Season 2: Shreya Kalra Faces Backlash After Revealing Akanksha Chamola’s Sexuality; Boyfriend Rishabh Jaiswal Defends Her

Despite Big Oil Reserves, Why Is Russia Turning to India to Meet Its Gasoline Demand

Can WhatsApp’s New Username Feature Be Misused? Govt Begins Legal Review

‘Time For Him To Warm The Bench’: Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Poor Form During India vs England 1st T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Time For Him To Warm The Bench’: Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Poor Form During India vs England 1st T20I

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Time For Him To Warm The Bench’: Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Poor Form During India vs England 1st T20I
‘Time For Him To Warm The Bench’: Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Poor Form During India vs England 1st T20I
‘Time For Him To Warm The Bench’: Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Poor Form During India vs England 1st T20I
‘Time For Him To Warm The Bench’: Fans React To Sanju Samson’s Poor Form During India vs England 1st T20I

QUICK LINKS