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Home > Sports News > TIME100 Next 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Athlete, Only Indian Sportsperson on List

TIME100 Next 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Athlete, Only Indian Sportsperson on List

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named in TIME100 Next 2026, becoming the youngest athlete and only Indian among seven sports stars. The Rajasthan Royals batter’s rapid rise includes IPL records, an Under-19 World Cup title and India T20I cricket breakthrough.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named in the TIME100 Next 2026 list. Image Credit: ANI
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been named in the TIME100 Next 2026 list. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Thu 2026-10-01 16:22 IST

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s journey has once again received a high honor across the world as the 15-year-old Indian cricket star has been included in the TIME100 Next 2026 list, an annual list released by TIME magazine recognizing young talents likely to change the game.

Sooryavanshi is both the youngest athlete on the 2026 list and the sole Indian sportsperson of the seven chosen athletes. TIME names him as part of its ‘Phenom’ section, which states that Sooryavanshi is one of the world’s most exciting young sportspeople.

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The other athletes announced for this year are American football quarterback Arch Manning, NBA star Tyrese Maxey, USWNT defender Naomi Girma, tennis player Alexandra Eala, USMNT forward Folarin Balogun and WNBA player Olivia Miles.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s Rapid Rise

Sooryavanshi’s rise to the TIME100 Next list has been swift. The 24-year-old batter from Bihar made his senior Ranji Trophy debut as a teenager himself and was the youngest player ever to be bought at an IPL auction when the Rajasthan Royals signed him for 1 crore for the 2025 season.

He started off well in the IPL, scoring 252 in his first season, which came in just 7 matches. His game-changing moment arrived when he scored an incredible 35-ball century against the Gujarat Titans, which made him the youngest centurion in the history of the IPL.

His 2026 IPL campaign elevated his profile even further. Sooryavanshi amassed 776 runs in 16 matches and was the IPL’s youngest recipient of the Orange Cap and Emerging Player of the Year, the Rajasthan Royals star.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Journey From IPL to International Cricket

The teenage batter has also established himself in the international format. He made his T20I debut for India versus England in 2026, becoming the youngest Indian to play international cricket. He then showcased his talents during India’s tour of Zimbabwe, scoring two half-centuries in the three-match series.

In addition, earlier in 2026 Sooryavanshi led his country to victory in the Under-19 World Cup, scoring a mammoth hundred against England in the final.

His latest accolade is even more remarkable because he is currently representing India at the 2026 Asian Games, reiterating how rapidly he has reached where he is now.

Quite a bit for our point yet, while Sooryavanshi is the 2026 honouree with the least time under his belt, he is not the least experienced on all THE TIME100 Next lists. That honor goes to figure skater Alysa Liu, who was only 14 years of age on the inaugural 2019 edition.

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TIME100 Next 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Athlete, Only Indian Sportsperson on List
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TIME100 Next 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Athlete, Only Indian Sportsperson on List

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TIME100 Next 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Athlete, Only Indian Sportsperson on List
TIME100 Next 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Athlete, Only Indian Sportsperson on List
TIME100 Next 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Athlete, Only Indian Sportsperson on List
TIME100 Next 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Athlete, Only Indian Sportsperson on List
TIME100 Next 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Becomes Youngest Athlete, Only Indian Sportsperson on List

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