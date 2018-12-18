Manchester United have said that a caretaker manager would be appointed till the end of the season and a new manager will be appointed after the end of the season. Early reports suggest that one of Jose Mourinho's assistant Michael Carrick might be appointed as interim manager at Old Trafford.

Jose Mourinho has been relieved of his duties by Manchester United. Mourinho’s job was under pressure for several weeks following a string of losses and United’s worst start to a league season. The decision comes in the wake of Manchester United’s 3-1 humbling by their bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday. Manchester United released a statement on social media confirming Mourinho’s departure thanking him for his work and wishing him luck for his future endeavours.

United have said that a caretaker manager would be appointed till the end of the season and a new manager will be appointed after the end of the season. The Manchester United board will conduct a thorough process to select a new manager. The United board were under severe scrutiny for their inability to inflict change even after some embarrassing results particularly at Old Trafford.

Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club. We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future. #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 18, 2018

Mourinho who has been notorious for losing form in his 3rd season at his previous clubs having been sacked by Chelsea and Real Madrid and this season was similar in terms of his mannerisms. Mourinho has had a fractious relationship with many players in the squad and had public fallouts particularly targetting Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw among others. Mourinho often criticized his players’ desire and dedication diverting all the blame upon them and boasting about the trophies he won at other clubs.

After the latest defeat, many fans and pundits including United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane were saying that change was needed to put Manchester United out of their misery and it has to start with the manager as he has lost control of the dressing room and the players are shackled with the negative energy that has engulfed the club.

Manchester United travel to Wales to take on Cardiff City in the Premier League on Saturday and has drawn Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League round of 16 draw. The United faithful will be hoping that the change would propel a change in their fortunes as they sit 6th in the league 19 points behind table-toppers Liverpool and 11 points behind the Top-4.

