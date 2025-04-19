Home
Saturday, April 19, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Sports»
  Tit-for-Tat Escalates: Pakistan Declines India Visit For 2025 Women's World Cup

Tit-for-Tat Escalates: Pakistan Declines India Visit For 2025 Women's World Cup

In a move that mirrors India's earlier stance, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that its women’s team will not travel to India for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup.

Tit-for-Tat Escalates: Pakistan Declines India Visit For 2025 Women’s World Cup

Tit-for-Tat Escalates: Pakistan Declines India Visit For 2025 Women's World Cup


In a move that mirrors India’s earlier stance, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed that its women’s team will not travel to India for the 2025 ICC Women’s ODI World Cup. Instead, Pakistan will play its matches at a neutral venue under the hybrid model previously agreed upon by both countries.

Diplomatic Freeze Shapes Sporting Decisions

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi stated on Saturday that this decision follows the precedent set when India declined to play in Pakistan during the ICC Champions Trophy. India’s matches were then held in Dubai as part of the same hybrid arrangement.

“Just like India didn’t play in Pakistan in the Champions Trophy and were allowed to play at a neutral venue, whatever venue is decided, we will play. When there is an agreement it has to be adhered to,” said Naqvi.

The neutral venue for Pakistan’s matches will be decided by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in coordination with India, which is hosting the tournament from September 29 to October 26. Australia enters the competition as the reigning champions.

Pakistan Women’s Team Shines in Qualifiers

Naqvi also highlighted the strong showing by Pakistan’s women’s team during the World Cup qualifiers. The team won all five of its matches in Lahore, defeating Ireland, Scotland, West Indies, Thailand, and Bangladesh.

“The team showed how to take home advantage and play like a collective unit. I am happy that women’s cricket is doing well now,” he added.

Recognition and Rewards Await Team

The PCB chief confirmed that the board would announce a special reward for the women’s team in recognition of their flawless campaign.

He also expressed pride in Pakistan successfully hosting another ICC tournament, following the recent Champions Trophy.

ALSO READ: Meet Vaibhav Suryavanshi, The 14-Year-Old Making IPL Debut For Rajasthan Royals Against LSG

 

Filed under

BCCI Champions Trophy Pakistan Cricket Board

