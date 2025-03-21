‘To Be Honest Virat Kohli Has A Huge Hand In My Career’, Mohammed Siraj Opens Up On Emotional Bond With Kohli

Siraj’s contributions to RCB over the years made him a vital part of their pace attack. Across 87 matches, he scalped 83 wickets at an average of 31.45, with his best bowling figures being 4/21.

Mohammed Siraj, the Indian pacer, is set to start a fresh journey in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 as he gears up for his first season with Gujarat Titans (GT). Having been a key player for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) since 2018, Siraj now faces the challenge of taking on his former franchise and his mentor, Virat Kohli. The fast bowler recently spoke about his deep emotional connection with RCB and how Kohli played a crucial role in his career.

Virat Kohli’s Influence on Siraj’s Career

Reflecting on his time with RCB, Siraj expressed gratitude for the immense support he received from Kohli, especially during the challenging initial years of his IPL career.

“To be honest, Virat Kohli has a huge hand in my career. He backed me in my bad times 2018 and 2019 supported me, even retained me. After that, my performance and graph went up. He has been very supportive. It has been very emotional for me to leave RCB,” Siraj told.

Siraj’s contributions to RCB over the years made him a vital part of their pace attack. Across 87 matches, he scalped 83 wickets at an average of 31.45, with his best bowling figures being 4/21. His most impressive season came in 2023, where he picked up 19 wickets in 14 matches, averaging 19.74 with an economy rate of 7.50.

Siraj’s New Chapter with Gujarat Titans

As he transitions to Gujarat Titans, Siraj is optimistic about the new challenge and is focused on making an impact in his new franchise.

“My training is going very well with all the pacers in my team, and our bowling unit knows how to plan and execute. I am feeling very pleasant training with them all, teammates, and especially being here in Gujarat Titans,” he added.

Gujarat Titans, who won the IPL title in their debut season in 2022 under Hardik Pandya’s leadership, have built a strong and balanced squad. They will be looking to utilize Siraj’s pace and accuracy to strengthen their bowling attack for the upcoming season. Siraj’s first face-off against his former team RCB is set to take place on April 2. The match is expected to be an emotional moment for the pacer as he takes the field against his old teammates and captain.

