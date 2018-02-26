Ravichandran Ashwin is excited to don the hat of captain in the upcoming edition of IPL for Kings XI Punjab. the spinner has said that he is upbeat about the new role and looking forward to lead the team and play exciting cricket. This will be Ashwin’s first stint as captain of an IPL side. The cricketer has played the role of captain in domestic cricket though and that might prove handy for him.

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin who was named as Kings XI Punjab on Monday for the brand new season of Indian Premier League has said that today was one of the most memorable days of his life and the team under would like to play some exciting cricket when the league kicks off. “I will definitely give my best and have a lot of fun and we will try and play really exciting kind of cricket this year,” the cricketer told Kings XI team director Virender Sehwag in a Facebook chat.

Talking about Yuvraj Singh, who will be making the comeback in the Punjab side this season, Ashwin said he would love to see the explosive batsman hit some big shots. He stressed that he would try and give Singh more overs so that he can stay on the crease for long. Earlier in the day, the Preity Zinta co-owned franchise had announced that the Tamil Nadu lad will be leading the side in the upcoming edition of cash-rich IPL.

This will be Ashwin’s first stint as captain of an IPL side. The Tamil Nadu spinner does have the experience of captaincy though having led Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket, the experience of which might come handy for him in the brand new season of the IPL. Unlike other prominent players like former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Suresh Raina, Chennai Super Kings did not retain Ashwin who had played for the franchise for eight long years before moving to Rising Pune Supergiant after the Chennai side was handed suspension for two years following the surfacing of the spot-fixing scandal.

