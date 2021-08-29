World number one Zhou Ying overwhelmed Bhavina Patel in straight sets by 3-0 (11-7, 11-5, 11-6) in just 19 minutes. With this silver medal Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders congratulated India’s para table tennis player Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel who clinched a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday.

Congratulating Patel for her ‘exceptional achievement’, President Kovind stated that her extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India, adding that she has become an inspiration for the Indian contingent and sports lovers.

President Kovind in a tweet today said, “Bhavina Patel inspires the Indian contingent and sports lovers winning silver at #Paralympics. Your extraordinary determination and skills have brought glory to India. My congratulations to you on this exceptional achievement.”

Vice President Naidu while congratulating Patel said that her success will act as an encouragement for the Indian team and the country’s young talent. “Hearty congratulations to Bhavna Patel for winning the silver medal in women’s table tennis at the Tokyo Paralympics. Your success will encourage the Indian team and the young talent of the country. Best wishes for future successes,” said the Vice President in a tweet.

Congratulating Patel for ‘scripting history’, PM Modi said her life journey is motivating and will draw more youngsters towards sports. PM Modi tweeted, “The remarkable Bhavina Patel has scripted history! She brings home a historic Silver medal. Congratulations to her for it. Her life journey is motivating and will also draw more youngsters towards sports.”

Terming Patel’s win a ‘glorious moment’, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, “Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the first silver medal for the Indian team in the Paralympics. Glorious moment!” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated Patel and said that she has made the nation proud.

“Congratulations to Bhavina Patel for winning the #Silver. India applauds your achievement. You’ve done the nation proud,” said the Congress leader in a tweet.

India’s para table tennis player Bhavinaben Hasmukhbhai Patel won silver as she lost the gold medal match to China’s Zhou Ying 3-0 in the women’s singles – Class 4 here at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium — Table 6 on Sunday. With this silver medal, Bhavina became the first medal winner for India in this edition of the Games.