Home > Sports > Toluca Tops América to Claim Champion of Champions Title

Toluca Tops América to Claim Champion of Champions Title

Toluca defeated América 3-1 to win the Campeón de Campeones title, with goals from Romero, Méndez, and Paulinho. Despite an early lead by América’s Zendejas, Toluca controlled the match. The win marks Toluca’s fifth title, while América continues a disappointing run in 2025.

Toluca defeated América 3-1 to win the Campeón de Campeones title (Image Credit - X)
Toluca defeated América 3-1 to win the Campeón de Campeones title (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 14:47:56 IST

Mexican professional football club Toluca crowned themselves the Campeón de Campeones after a convincing 3-1 victory over Club América on Sunday, July 20, at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Coached by Argentine tactician Antonio Mohamed, Toluca built on their 2025 Clausura title with another statement win, deepening the crisis surrounding América, who had won the 2024 Apertura.

Early Drama and Toluca’s Tactical Turnaround

The match kicked off with immediate action. América took the lead in the very first minute through Alejandro Zendejas, who finished off a sharp assist from Uruguayan Brian Rodríguez. But Toluca didn’t take long to respond. In the 12th minute, Franco Romero equalized with a powerful strike from outside the box after a clever setup by Marcel Ruiz.

Both teams exchanged threats throughout the first half. América’s Luis Malagón made a critical save against Alexis Vega in the 25th minute, while Jesús Angulo cleared the ball off the line to deny Isaías Violante. As the half neared its close, Toluca took the lead in stoppage time. Bruno Méndez rose above the defense to head in a corner from Vega, giving the Devils a 2-1 advantage heading into halftime.

The second half was more controlled, but Toluca still found space to strike. Portuguese midfielder Paulinho converted a stunning free kick in the 61st minute to make it 3-1. América’s frustration peaked in the 89th minute when Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky received a red card for a reckless challenge.

Frustration Mounts for América as Toluca Claims Fifth Title

This loss adds to a growing list of setbacks for América in 2025. After being knocked out of the Concacaf Champions Cup by Cruz Azul, losing the Clausura final to Toluca, and falling short in the Club World Cup playoff against LAFC, the pressure continues to mount.

Meanwhile, Toluca celebrated their fifth Campeón de Campeones crown, a testament to Mohamed’s leadership and the team’s balance of flair and discipline. The victory reinforces their status as one of the dominant forces in modern Mexican football.

Tags: footballmexicoToluca

