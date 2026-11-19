Tom Latham Test Ducks Record: New Zealand captain Tom Latham entered an unwanted record book after being dismissed for a two-ball duck against India on Day 1 of the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Thursday. The left-handed opener registered his 15th duck in Test cricket as an opening batter, drawing level with former India opener Virender Sehwag on the all-time list.

Latham’s early dismissal came courtesy of India’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who struck in the opening over to give the visitors an important breakthrough. The New Zealand skipper failed to trouble the scorers, departing after facing just two deliveries.

Tom Latham Joins Virender Sehwag On Unwanted Test Record List

With his latest dismissal, Latham moved to joint fourth on the list of batters with the most ducks as Test openers. West Indies’ Kraigg Brathwaite leads the unwanted chart with 19 ducks, followed by former England captain Mike Atherton with 17 and Sri Lanka’s Marvan Atapattu with 16.

Former India opener Sehwag and Latham are now level with 15 ducks apiece.

Most Ducks As An Opener In Test Cricket

19 ducks: Kraigg Brathwaite

17 ducks: Mike Atherton

16 ducks: Marvan Atapattu

15 ducks: Virender Sehwag

15 ducks: Tom Latham

India Opt To Bowl As Shubman Gill Makes Changes To Playing XI

Meanwhile, India won the toss and elected to field first in the opening encounter of the two-match Test series. Captain Shubman Gill explained that the surface appeared to offer greater assistance to the fast bowlers on the opening day compared to what could be expected later in the match.

“Yeah, definitely we’ve seen there’s a bit more initially in the wicket as compared to the second innings. So if we were able to exploit that,” Gill said after the toss.

The Indian captain also revealed that the team had enjoyed a productive preparation period following the ODI series, with five to six practice sessions ahead of the Test assignment.

“Pretty good, you know. We had good five, six practice sessions and everyone is very excited and ready to go,” he added.

India made notable changes to their combination, bringing in Akash Deep and Anshul Kamboj alongside Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna in a four-man pace attack. Washington Sundar was selected as the spin-bowling all-rounder, while Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar and Ravindra Jadeja missed out.

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna.

New Zealand Playing XI: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Jacob Duffy. (With ANI Inputs)