After compiling a list of top 10 transfers of 2018, we have come back with another list of 10 players who failed miserably at their new clubs. After a struggling start to the season, these players are still finding it difficult to get a kickstart to their footballing careers. Here are the 10 football transfers of 2018 that flopped:

2018 saw a mix of success and upset stories in the world of football. From the mind-boggling transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo to the sensational flop what Alexis Sanchez has been at Manchester United, 2018 was full of it. There were many European clubs which dug deep to secure their transfer targets in the summer but only a few of them panned out as planned, while the rest fell flat on their faces.

Alexis Sanchez – Manchester United from Arsenal – Player swap

The Chilean is the highest earner in the Premier League with a reported wage of £450,000 per week. However, he has failed to pay dividends on the large outlay that Manchester United continues to splash on him. He has scored just one goal in 2018/19 season so far for the Red Devils.

Gonzalo Higuaín – AC Milan from Juventus – Loan (£16 million)

Reportedly outraged at Cristiano Ronaldo’s arrival at the club and assuming his place in the squad under threat, the Argentine moved to rivals AC Milan from Juventus for pastures new. However, Higuain has endured a turbulent campaign at San Siro scoring just 5 goals in Serie A and is now heavily linked to a move away to Chelsea.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Arsenal from Manchester United – Player swap

The Armenian was exchanged in the high-profile transfer of Alexis Sanchez. Just like the Chilean, Mkhitaryan has failed to hit peak form for his new employers starting most of the matches from the bench. He was recovering his form under Unai Emery before enduring an injury which will keep him out till February.

Fred – Manchester United from Shakhtar – £53 million

Big things were expected from the combative midfielder when he made his high-profile move from Ukraine. But on the contrary, he has failed to adapt to life in England and was benched indefinitely after a string of poor performances.

Malcom – Barcelona from Bourdeux – £37 million

One of the hottest footballing prospects were secured in a controversial move by the Spanish giants but all the efforts of Barcelona have gone in vain as the dynamic Brazilian has not lived up to the hype he created in France. He has appeared sporadically in the Catalan shirt scoring just two goals this season.

Arturo Vidal – Barcelona from Bayern Munich – £16 million

Another Chilean who makes the list is Arturo Vidal. Barcelona knew the gamble they were taking when they signed an ageing Vidal from Bayern Munich. He has lost both his combative style and goalscoring feet at Barcelona, and remains a shadow of a player that he was.

Radja Nainggolan – Inter from Roma – £34 million

The box-to-box midfielder secured a surprising move to another Italian outfit in a multi-million pounds deal but his new employers are still waiting for him to hit peak form. Apart from poor displays on the pitch, the eccentric Belgian has been a subject to many controversies off the pitch this season.

Mariano Díaz – Real Madrid to Olympique Lyon – £19.35 million

Diaz was famously recruited back to Real Madrid supposedly to fill the enormously big void left by Cristiano Ronaldo. The term replacing is a far cry now as Mariano Diaz has not managed to even secure regular game time at Santiago Bernabeu. He has just one goal in his kitty this season.

Moussa Dembélé – Olympique Lyon to Celtic – £20 million

Dembele was a terrifying goal machine when he plied his trade with Celtic but after a transfer to Olympique Lyon, he has failed to replicate his form. The electric striker has managed just 4 goals in Ligue 1 for his new side so far this season.

Theo Walcott – Everton from Arsenal – £20 million

The England attacker was deemed surplus to requirements by Unai Emery at Arsenal and he was proven right in every sense. Theo, at the age of 29, still remains a wasted talent who couldn’t fulfil his prodigious status. He has scored 4 goals for Everton in all competitions in 21 appearances.

