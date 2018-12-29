Juventus, undoubtedly, made the signing of the year when they acquired the services of legendary Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in a blockbuster €100 million euro deal. On the other side of the continent, it was Liverpool that paid world record fee for a defender in order to secure long-term target Virgil Van Dijk. Here is our list of the top 10 transfers of the season so far:

It was an underwhelming summer for various top European clubs like Manchester United, Real Madrid or Bayern Munich as these giants did not make any major moves in the transfer market. However, their loss was someone else’s gain as Juventus, Liverpool and Arsenal secured some blockbuster signings to bolster their ranks.

Juventus, undoubtedly, made the signing of the year when they acquired the services of legendary Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid in a blockbuster €100 million euro deal. On the other side of the continent, it was Liverpool that paid world record fee for a defender in order to secure long-term target Virgil Van Dijk. Here is our list of the top 10 transfers of the season so far:

Cristiano Ronaldo – Juventus from Real Madrid – £105 million

The Portuguese legend, at the age of 33, is still playing to the peak of his powers. The five-time Ballon d’Or and Champions League winner has netted 13 goals and assisted another 7 for Juventus already as the Serie A side stays unbeaten at the top of the table in the current campaign.

Virgil Van Dijk – Liverpool from Southampton – £75 million

The Dutchman has provided much-needed steel in Liverpool’s defence and has rapidly established himself as one of the tallest leaders in the dressing room ever since his arrival in January. Thanks to his tremendous marshalling of troops, Liverpool lies at the top of the Premier League table.

Alisson – Liverpool from Roma – £56 million

Liverpool smashed the world record fee for a goalkeeper, only to be overtaken by Chelsea for Kepa later, to lure the Brazilian shot-stopper to England. Alisson has instantly begun to pay dividends on the large outlay as he has 12 clean sheets in 19 Premier League matches so far.

Joao Cancelo – Juventus from Valencia – £36 million

Another Portuguese signed by Juventus last summer has cemented his place at the right back position. Cancelo has been rock solid in defending and provides a terrific creative outlet from wide. He has been termed as the signing of the season by Serie A pundits.

Felipe Anderson – West Ham from Lazio – £34 million

The flamboyant wide midfielder has become an instant fan favourite at West Ham. The Brazilian has taken the Premier League by storm with his mazy runs and quick footwork having scored 8 goals and assisted 3 in all competitions.

Lucas Torreira – Arsenal from Sampdoria – £27 million

The Uruguayan’s combative style of play and tireless running from one end of the pitch to another has garnered him many admirers at Emirates Stadium. He has been likened with Patrick Vieira with many believing that he is the one who can fill the massive void left by the Frenchman.

Paco Alcacer – Dortmund from Barcelona – Loan

Barcelona shipped out the Spanish striker deeming him surplus to their requirements. However, to Barcelona’s plight, they are yet to find an adequate cover for Luis Suarez in attack while Alcacer has taken Dortmund to the top of the Bundesliga table with 13 superb goals.

Xherdan Shaqiri – Liverpool from Stoke – £13.5 million

Given how consistently he has produced from the bench, Shaqiri is the best super-sub in Premier League right now. He has effectively filled the void left by Philippe Coutinho. He has scored 6 goals and assisted another 3 in all competitions.

Arthur – Barcelona from Gremio – £28 million

Barcelona was craving for an elite playmaker since the departure of legendary Xavi from the squad. Arthur has been a mainstay in the team and has earned praises from teammates including Lionel Messi.

Andre Gomes – Everton from Barcelona – Loan

Andre Gomes has rediscovered his form ever since moving to England after a barren spell with Barcelona. In the current form that he is in, he is arguably the best central midfielders in Premier League.

