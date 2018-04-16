Mohamed Salah leads the goal-scoring charts in Europe with 30 goals this season while Lionel Messi follows him closely with 29 goals and Ciro Immobile surprisingly lies at the third spot with 27 goals. It is Cristiano Ronaldo who is finding it difficult this season to break into the top 5 of the list as he currently sits at 9th spot with 23 goals.

Football in Europe is known for its cash-rich leagues, multi-million euro player transfers and fierce competition for places. The competition is just not limited to league titles or continental qualification, but several top players lock horns for one of the most-coveted individual honours – Golden Shoe. In the past decade, two players have routinely led the golden shoe race with example and those players are Real Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi of Barcelona. However, 2017-18 has seen a new entrant in Mohamed Salah, who is surprisingly leading the lot this time and has been showing no signs of slowing down.

Mohamed Salah joined Liverpool in the summer of 2017 amid much skepticism as he had miserably failed in his previous stint in England with Chelsea. However, the Egyptian exploded to the scene and has shown remarkable consistency in his first season with the Reds. He currently leads the goal-scoring charts in Europe with 30 goals in Premier League.

Lionel Messi follows the Egyptian closely at the second spot with 29 goals. The Barcelona hitman is giving stiff competition to Mohamed Salah in order to win his fifth Golden shoe to pip his long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Here are the top 10 leading goal-scorers in Europe for 2017-18 season:

Mohamed Salah – 30 goals – Liverpool Lionel Messi – 29 goals – Barcelona Ciro Immobile – 27 goals – Lazio Robert Lewandowski – 27 goals – Bayern Munich Harry Kane – 25 goals – Tottenham Edinson Cavani – 25 goals –PSG Jonas – 33 goals – Benfica Mauro Icardi – 24 goals – Inter Cristiano Ronaldo – 23 goals – Real Madrid Luis Suarez – 23 goals – Barcelona

