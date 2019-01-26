Mohammed Shami took his 100th wicket in One Day International in the India New Zealand series in his 56th match. he stands at the 6th position on the list of international players achieving the record fastest. Let's have a look on the top 5 bowlers in the list.

When Mohammed Shami dismissed New Zealand’s Martin Guptill in second One Day International (ODI) of the ongoing series, he became the fastest Indian bowler to reach 100 wickets in ODI. The record was held by former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan who had reached the feat in 59 ODIs while Shami toppled him by thwarting the 100-wicket mark in just 56 ODIs. Among Indian bowlers, Javagal Srinath set the early record by completing 100 wickets in 68 ODI matches, Ajith Agarkar smashed his compatriot record by achieving the feat in 67 ODIs and recently-retired Zaheer Khan topped them all by making it happen in 65 ODIs.

Here is the list of international bowlers who took minimum number of matches to reach the 100-wicket landmark in ODIs:

Brett Lee: The Australian pacer Brett Lee holds the current record of the 5th fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in ODIs. The iconic bowler bagged his 100th wicket in his 55th match on January 25, 2003, against England. He took a total of 5 wickets in that match. Shane Bond: This fast bowler from New Zealand holds the 4th position in the list. He bagged his 100th ODI wicket in his 54 th match on January 13, 2007, against England. Shane Bond took two wickets in that match and New Zealand registered a win by 90 runs. Saqlain Mushtaq: The former Pakistani bowler holds the third position in the list. Saqlain took his 100th ODI wicket against Sri Lanka is his 53rd ODI match during Independence Cup. He took a total of three wickets in the match and Pakistan won the match by 30 runs. Mitchell Starc: This Australian bowler stands at the second position in the list. He achieved his 100th wicket in his 52nd One Day International and the rival country lost the match by 3 wickets. Rashid Khan: The fast bowler to top the list is Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan who bagged his 100th wicket in his 44th One Day International against West Indies. Afghanistan won the match by 7 wickets.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More