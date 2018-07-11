Cristiano Ronaldo has departed from Real Madrid leaving behind a massive void for the La Liga giants to fill. It will be a monumental task for Los Blancos to replace the Portuguese goal machine but it will not be impossible. Let's take a look at 5 players who can replace Ronaldo at Santiago Bernabeu outfit:

Cristiano Ronaldo finally ended his 9-year long marriage with Real Madrid when he signed a mega 30 million euro a year contract with Serie A giants Juventus. Given the incredible skills that the Portuguese superstar possesses and his sheer desire to succeed, he is bound to become an instant hit in Turin. On the contrary, Real Madrid will have to move mountains to replace a player of Ronaldo’s calibre.

Players like Cristiano Ronaldo are born only once in a generation. After the exits of Zinedine Zidane and Brazil’s Ronaldo Fenomeno, it took Real Madrid 5 years to fill those big boots. How long will it take to replace the five-time Ballon d’Or winner is anybody’s guess but here we take a look at five players who Los Blancos can sign to fill in the big void Ronaldo left behind.

Neymar

The Brazilian stalwart only moved to Paris Saint Germain for a world-record 222 million euro fee from Barcelona. He is heavily touted to replace Ronaldo at Real Madrid but procurement of his services will literally cost a fortune. It is being reported that his signing can cost Real Madrid somewhere between 300 to 350 million euros.

Eden Hazard

The Chelsea winger is apparently the most practical alternative for the Santiago Bernabeu outfit. The Belgian has reiterated his desire every now and then to play for the La Liga giants and his transfer would cost under 150 million euros. Hazard may not be a talent of Ronaldo’s calibre but he can adequately fill in his big boots.

Kylian Mbappe

The 19-year-old prodigy is an investment of a lifetime. He possesses blistering pace, incredible skill at his feet and all the room for improvement to turn into a world-class footballer. However, Paris Saint Germain would be reluctant to let go of their prized asset and it is being touted that his signature might cost 300 million euro.

Mohamed Salah

The PFA Player of the Year has seen an incredible rise in the past one year. After joining Liverpool from Roma, he went on to break record after record scoring a staggering 48 goals in all competitions for the Reds. Salah has a magical left foot and explosive pace, and his services can cost more than 150 million euro.

Paulo Dybala

The immensely talented Argentine can make it big at Real Madrid as he is the most complete attacker that football today has. Eye for goal, good pace, deadly set pieces and all the years ahead of him. He can be a logical option and Real Madrid can persuade Juventus to sell him as a makeshift deal, and he will not be too expensive either.

