Based on the number of sixes they hit, these top eight all-time six hitters in the IPL can be regarded as the most dangerous IPL players, who are heavy hitters and match winners.

Who doesn’t enjoy massive sixes by some of the world’s greatest players in the age of limited over cricket? And when it comes to the IPL, everything conjures up images of big hits, nail-biting finishes, a lot of entertainment, and a fantastic game of cricket.

So, today we will address the most dangerous IPL players who are heavy hitters and match winners. Based on the number of sixes they hit, we have compiled a list of the top eight all-time six hitters in the IPL.

But first, what goes into the art of hitting a six? “Hitting sixes is about confidence, hitting sixes is about knowing your tools” says Kevin Pietersen in an interview with Betway. In this interview, Pietersen goes on to say that the art of hitting a six comes from timing, rather than pure power.

Now, let’s start from the 8th.

Andre Russell

As we all know, the most of the powerful hitters come from the Caribbean, and this attacking all-rounder has proven his integrity time and again for KKR with magnificent batting and bowling performances. Since his debut in 2012, he has been a game-changer for KKR. He has scored 1517 runs in 61 innings with 129 big sixes in his IPL career to date. He had his best knock against RCB in IPL 2019 when KKR needed 54 runs in 18 balls and Russell scored 48 in 13 balls with seven match-winning sixes.

David Warner

This left-handed Australian is one of the most lethal openers in all formats. He made his IPL debut in 2009 and now he is the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has proven to be a curse on his critics. He scored 5254 runs in 142 matches at a strike rate of 141.54, including 195 sixes. He has also donned the Orange cap most times in the IPL (2015, 2017 & 2019). His highest IPL score is 126 off 59 balls, with ten fours and eight sixes against a daunting KKR bowling attack.

Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard, another Caribbean attacking all-rounder on our list, made his IPL debut in 2010 and has been a Mumbai Indians veteran since then, ‘Polly’ has been with the team through thick and thin. He has appeared in 164 matches and scored 3023 runs at a strike rate of 149.87 with 198 sixes. He had many match-winning innings for MI, but his most memorable inning came against CSK in the IPL 2013 final, when Mumbai was 54/4, and he scored 60 runs off just 32 balls, a knock loaded with seven fours and three sixes that led MI to win the IPL trophy.

Virat Kohli

The Indian Cricket Team’s Captain, popularly known as the Run Machine. He is a top-class batsman who is aggressive and expresses his mind on the field. Kohli joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore team in 2008 and took over as captain in 2013. He has 5878 runs in 192 matches with a strike rate of 130.73 and 201 sixes. With four hundreds in one season, he was the top run-scorer in the IPL in 2016. In 2016, he had a career-high 113-run inning against the KXIP, with 12 boundaries and eight maximums. Besides, he is the most expensive player in the IPL.

Rohit Sharma

Ro-hitman Sharma, one of the most dangerous openers in limited-overs cricket, is the most effective IPL captain, having won five IPL titles and one CLT20 trophy. Rohit has played 200 matches, scoring 5230 runs at a strike rate of 130.61 and hitting 213 sixes. He had several unforgettable knocks for MI, one of which came in the IPL 2015 final, when he scored 56 off 26 balls at a strike rate of 192.32 against CSK, leading the team to their second IPL title and winning Player of the Match award.

MS Dhoni

Captain Cool is another name for India’s most effective captain, Mahender Singh Dhoni. He is the face of the Chennai Super Kings, and he has led them to three championships (2010, 2011 & 2018) and five runner-up finishes. He has played 182 innings and scored 4632 runs with 216 sixes at a strike rate of 136.75. He is also among the best finishers. In the Champions League, he had his most damaging inning, scoring 63 off 13 balls with 8 soaring sixes.

AB de Villers

Mr. 360, AB de Villers, is one of the world’s greatest batsmen. He is well-known for his spectacular and innovative shots, as well as his outstanding fielding abilities. He has 4849 runs in 169 games with a strike rate of 151.91. With 235 major sixes, he is the IPL’s second-highest six hitters. AB can win matches on his own and can turn from traditional batting to more inventive strokes. His best knock was 129 off 52 balls against the Gujarat Lions, which resulted in a 229-run partnership with Virat Kohli. AB struck 12 sixes in that inning.

Chris Gayle

When it comes to big sixes, and big innings, everybody thinks of Chris Gayle, the Universe Boss. He is the most successful Caribbean player in the IPL. In 132 games, he scored 4772 runs at a strike rate of 150.11. With 349 sixes, he is the IPL’s top six-hitter. He also had the most sixes in an IPL inning with 17 against PWI, which was his most unforgettable inning in which he smashed 175 runs off 66 deliveries. He has played for KKR, RCB, and now in KXIP. He is the deadliest T-20 batsman. In the previous IPL, the Gayle-Rahul opening combination was one of the deadliest in the competition, and bowling teams suffered regularly.

Quotes provided by Betway Insider.