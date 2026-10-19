TOT vs COV, Premier League: Check Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City All You Need To Know – Kickoff Time, Venue, Probable Playing XI and Where To Watch Live on TV

TOT vs COV, Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur will host Coventry City in a crucial Premier League encounter at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday (Oct 19). Roberto De Zerbi’s Spurs are under pressure to secure their first league victory of the 2026-27 season after going winless in their opening six matches. Here is everything you need to know about the Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City match, including kick-off time, venue, probable playing XIs, TV broadcast and live streaming details.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Premier League Match Details

Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City, Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City, Premier League Date: Monday, October 19, 2026

Monday, October 19, 2026 Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST (Tuesday, Oct 20)

Where to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Live on TV in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Premier League fixture live on the Star Sports Network.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Live Streaming in India?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City match will be available for live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website in India. Fans can follow the Premier League encounter online through the streaming platform.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Team News

Tottenham Hotspur head into the fixture under considerable pressure, having failed to win any of their first six Premier League matches in the 2026-27 campaign. Their latest outing against Manchester United ended in a 1-1 draw, with Dominic Solanke scoring a late equaliser after Rodrigo Bentancur was sent off. Although Spurs remain near the bottom of the standings, the result offered some encouragement to De Zerbi’s side.

Coventry City, meanwhile, have enjoyed a recent upturn in form under Frank Lampard. The Sky Blues secured a 4-1 victory over Newcastle United after previously defeating Nottingham Forest 1-0, giving them consecutive league wins. Goals from Jack Rudoni, Sidiki Cherif, Ellis Simms and Stephen Mfuni helped Coventry record an impressive result against Newcastle. They will now look to maintain that momentum against a Tottenham side still searching for its first league win.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Probable Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur Probable XI: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Udogie; Fernandes, Tonali; Kudus, Maddison, Marmoush; Solanke.

Coventry City Probable XI: Rushworth; Mfuni, Thomas, Pinnock; Van Ewijk, Grimes, Yirenkyi, Dasilva; Thomas-Asante, Rudoni; Cherif.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Coventry City Match Prediction

Tottenham’s home advantage and determination to register their first Premier League win could make them difficult opponents, but Coventry City arrive with greater momentum after back-to-back victories. If the visitors maintain their attacking efficiency, they could trouble the Spurs defence. The contest is likely to be closely fought, with a draw a possible outcome.