Mauricio Pochettino joined Spurs in the summer of 2014 after earning plaudits from the footballing community for doing phenomenal work with Southampton. Ever since he took charge of the North London outfit, he has led Tottenham to three top-three finishes in his last four seasons.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino on Tuesday laughed off the reports linking to a potential coaching post at Manchester United and reiterated his desire to forge a legacy at Tottenham just like Arsene Wenger’s at Arsenal. The Argentine tactician said he looks forward to spending another 20 years with Hotspurs but played down the talk of winning the Premier League title citing financial restrictions.

While speaking to media, Pochettino said that he wishes to be at Tottenham for another two decades and hopes he could finish his career there. He continued saying that he is focused on Hotspurs’ project and intend to achieve the long-term goals of the club.

He also commented on Arsene Wenger’s long career at Arsenal but also discussed how it panned out for the Frenchman in the final couple years of his tenure.

“But I don’t know because I need to ask [Wenger] one day if I have the possibility if he is happy in the way that he finished. What I saw from my point of view, it was so unfair how the people treated him,” added Pochettino.

Tottenham currently lies at the third spot in the Premier League table six points adrift of league leaders Liverpool. They host Chelsea at Wembley on late Tuesday night in a Football League Cup semi-final and then they will play Manchester United on January 13 at home.

