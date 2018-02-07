Backing England international Dele Alli who was booked for diving in Tottenham Hotspur's thrilling 2-2 draw against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool in Premier League, manager Mauricio Pochettino said situations like this happen in football. Pochettino added that there is so much focus on this type of situation which he considers a minimal issue. The problem now is that we are so sensitive about the situation, and then we are so focused on Dele Alli which is too much sometimes according to Spurs manager.

“Look, it was a yellow card. It happens. The referee was right. During different games, a lot of situations like this happen,” Pochettino was quoted by UK newspapers. “The problem now is that we are so sensitive about the situation, and then we are so focused on Dele Alli. It’s too much sometimes. There is such a focus on this type of situation. I think it’s a minimal issue,” he added. Speaking about the controversial incident and Dele’s simulation, Pochettino mentioned that a lot positives that can be gained from the England International.

Spurs head coach added that Dele is not perfect but he is clever and can get nasty sometimes. “Look, there are a lot of positives from Dele. Of course, he’s not perfect. Nobody is perfect. Of course, he is a clever boy. He is a little bit nasty,” Mauricio Pochettino was quoted as saying. “The problem is that, more than this type of situation, I am worried we are going to change the game that we know,” the Tottenham Hotspur manager added.