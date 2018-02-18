Tottenham Hotspur are flying high in the Premier League and Europe with striker Harry Kane in lethal form. The English striker has already scored 37 goals in 38 appearances this season across competitions and is on course for his third Golden Boot award. After being compared with some of the greatest of the game, Kane has been put in the same bracket as Lionel Messi by former Arsenal man Charlie Nicholas.

Tottenham Hotspur are enjoying a great campaign this season, thanks to striker Harry Kane, who has been a lethal force behind the club’s success across competitions. The English hitman has been in phenomenal touch and was on the scoring sheet in Spurs latest Champions League victory over Juventus in the opening of their last-16 clash. Mauricio Pochettino’s troops have been marched by a stellar leader in Kane who has not just been prolific up front but has also provided the team with a much-needed character boost. After recently shattering Alan Shearer’s long kept Premier League record of maximum goals in a calendar year, Kane drew praises and comparisons with some of the greatest of the games and rightfully so. The 24-year-old has now been termed on a level similar to Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi.

According to former Arsenal man and football pundit Charlie Nicholas, Harry Kane is now in the same bracket as Lionel Messi, who remains one of the finest to have graced the game of football. Kane has been enjoying a sensational season with Spurs having scored 37 goals in 38 appearances this season across competitions. He is in pole position to win his third Golden Boot award this season and remains the hottest striker in the English top flight. Messi meanwhile, is having another bright season with Barcelona. He is La Liga’s top scorer this season with 20 goals so far in the campaign while helping his side remain on top of the table.

Calling Harry Kane scoring prowess flawless and hailing his display against Juventus where he dominated throughout, Nicholas couldn’t stop himself from comparing the Spurs main man to Messi. “He could’ve scored three or four last weekend against Arsenal. We’re starting to think is Harry Kane up there with Messi? And he probably is,” he told Sky Sports. “The reason for that is because it looks so effortless for him. The mix of goals he gets as a number nine is quite remarkable,” he added.

Messi was left behind by Kane, who finished as Europe’s top scorer last year. Though the England international is far from matching the individual legacy of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, it would be fair to say he is one of the closest rivals in terms of goals. Both Messi and his fierce rival Cristiano Ronaldo are still the best in the business and the likes of Kane and Neymar are catching up. “There’s a desire in him, he goes left, he goes right, he goes through the middle. He just loves scoring goals. He loves agitating people, without provoking the situation,” explained Charlie Nicholas.

Harry Kane will return to the pitch for Spurs when they take on Rochdale in the FA Cup fifth round later today. He will aim to continue his brilliant form and help his side progress into the quarter-finals. Another former Arsenal star Paul Merson also praised Kane and insisted that he would be shocked if Real Madrid doesn’t make a move for the forward. The Los Blancos have been continuously linked with Kane in the past one year. Asserting that French striker Karim Benzema has had his time come to an end at Real Madrid, Merson said: “I can’t see how Real Madrid doesn’t go for him in the summer for £150-200 million. How’s Benzema playing for Real Madrid? ‘He’s not in the same class as Kane. They’re a million points behind Barcelona and they need a new centre-forward.”