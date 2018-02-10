Speaking ahead of the high-voltage clash of Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal in the high-profile London derby, Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino on Saturday explained why it will be difficult for any manager in the Premier League to be like Gunners head coach Arsene Wenger. Pochettino said before ultra rich owners took over many Premier League clubs, there used to be respect for projects, for people, respect for managers. Pochettino also said that when he arrived at Southampton five years ago, same initiatives were still practised.

As Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur are set to face their local rivals Wenger’s Arsenal FC in the London derby at the Monumental Wembley stadium, Spurs manager on Saturday heaped praise towards the veteran manager who is at helm of Gunner for more than 20 years. Pochettino praised Wenger and considered him probably the last manager to run Arsenal for a generation. With 26 years and still counting, Wenger is the longest-serving Premier League coach after taking in charge in 1996. After Wenger, current manager of Bournmouth Eddie How and Sean Dyche of Burnley are the only two managers who are managing their respective clubs for more than five years.

Pochettino, who became the Spurs’ manager three and a half years ago after André Villas-Boas in 2013 is the fourth-longest-serving head coach in the English top division. With ultra-rich owners of the Premier League clubs having a habit of running out of patience with managers quite often, Pochettino said that it will be difficult for anyone to be like Arsene Wenger in England’s top division league. “It’s difficult [to be like Wenger],” Pochettino told reporters ahead of the high voltage clash against Arsenal FC. “For different reasons, it is tough. Spurs’ manager added that Wenger is probably one of the last managers to force his power over everything in a club. “Maybe we are talking about one of the last managers to be able to apply this power over everything in a football club,” Pochettino added.

Pochettino believes that the club owner are different these days and before the present scenario, England was nothing but a paradise for the beautiful game. “It was unique: there was respect for projects, for people, respect for managers, and even when I arrived at Southampton five years ago, it was still there,” Pochettino added. Emphasising the current scenario of Premier League football, the former Southampton manager said that English football is a bit similar to other European leagues. “In the last few years, everything that has happened in the English game is similar to what would happen in another European country,” Pochettino said.