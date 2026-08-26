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Home > Sports News > Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

Tottenham Hotspur will look to bounce back from their disappointing Premier League start when they host Charlton Athletic in the second round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, August 26. Roberto De Zerbi's side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brentford in their league opener, while Charlton have made an encouraging start to their Championship campaign by winning both of their opening matches. The winner will advance to the EFL Cup third-round draw. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic live on TV and online in the UK, USA and India.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-08-26 23:18 IST

Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic LIVE Streaming: Tottenham Hotspur will look to bounce back from their disappointing Premier League start when they host Charlton Athletic in the second round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, August 26. Roberto De Zerbi’s side suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brentford in their league opener, while Charlton have made an encouraging start to their Championship campaign by winning both of their opening matches. The winner will advance to the EFL Cup third-round draw. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic live on TV and online in the UK, USA and India.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic EFL Cup Match Details

  • Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic, EFL Cup 2026-27
  • Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026
  • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England
  • Kick-off Time: 12:15 AM IST (Thursday, August 27) / 7:45 PM UK Time / 2:45 PM ET / 11:45 AM PT

Where to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic Live on TV in India?

There will be no television broadcast of the Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic EFL Cup match in India.

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How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic on the FanCode App. The match will begin at 12:15 AM IST on Thursday, August 27.

Where to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic Live on TV in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic live on Sky Sports Main Event. Coverage is scheduled ahead of the 7:45 PM BST kick-off on Wednesday, August 26.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic Live Streaming in the UK?

Fans in the UK can stream Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic through the Sky Sports+ app or via NOW TV with the appropriate Sky Sports package. The match kicks off at 7:45 PM UK time on Wednesday, August 26.

Where to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic on USA Network. The match is scheduled to begin at 2:45 PM ET (11:45 AM PT) on Wednesday, August 26.

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Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
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Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India
Tottenham Hotspur vs Charlton Athletic LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch EFL Cup Match LIVE in UK, USA And India

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