Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe Club Friendly Match Today: When and Where to Watch TOT vs GET Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction | All You Need to Know

Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe LIVE Streaming: Tottenham Hotspur will face Getafe in a pre-season club friendly at Hotspur Way on Saturday, August 8, 2026. Roberto De Zerbi’s side head into the contest after ending their tour of Australia and New Zealand with a dramatic 2-1 win over Chelsea, with Richarlison scoring virtually with the last kick of the game despite Spurs being reduced to 10 men following Kevin Danso’s red card. Tottenham will be looking to continue their unbeaten pre-season run as they prepare for the new Premier League campaign. Here are all the details, including live streaming, kick-off time, team news, predicted playing XIs and match prediction.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe Match Details

Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe, Club Friendly

Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe, Club Friendly Tournament: Pre-Season Friendly 2026

Pre-Season Friendly 2026 Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Saturday, August 8, 2026 Time: 7:30 PM IST

7:30 PM IST Venue: Hotspur Way, London

Where to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe Live on TV?

The Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe friendly is a behind-closed-doors fixture at Hotspur Way. No traditional TV broadcast has been listed for the match.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe Live Streaming?

Fans can watch the Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe pre-season friendly live on SPURSPLAY. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Saturday, August 8.

Tottenham Hotspur Team News

Tottenham are continuing their preparations under head coach Roberto De Zerbi after an encouraging pre-season campaign. The north London club returned from their tour of New Zealand and Australia on a high after beating Chelsea 2-1 in their final game Down Under.

However, Tottenham still have several fitness concerns. James Maddison and Destiny Udogie have yet to feature in pre-season, while Maddison remains a doubt due to a hip problem. Mohammed Kudus is also closing in on a return to full fitness after a serious quad injury but is considered unlikely to feature against Getafe. Dejan Kulusevski remains some way from returning to match action after a lengthy absence.

Mateus Fernandes, meanwhile, has returned to training after recovering from a calf problem and is in contention to play. Dominic Solanke also received his first pre-season minutes against Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Playing XI

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Kinsky; Gray, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson; Fernandes, Tonali, Williams-Barnett, Gallagher; Tel, Solanke.

Getafe Predicted Playing XI

Getafe Predicted XI: Soria; Femenia, Abqar, Romero, Davinchi; Uche, Martin, Terrats; Lopez, Sotriano, Mayoral.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe Prediction

Tottenham Hotspur will enter the contest as the favourites after producing a positive run of results during pre-season. De Zerbi’s side have shown encouraging attacking intent and will also be keen to build fitness and combinations ahead of the Premier League opener. Getafe could provide a competitive test, but Tottenham’s momentum and home advantage should give them the edge.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Getafe

Tottenham Hotspur vs Getafe: All You Need To Know