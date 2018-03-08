On Thursday, Serie A giants Juventus came from behind to thump Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at the monumental Wembley stadium in UEFA Champions League Round of 16 stage. Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala took centre stage for Juventus in the second half with two lethal strikes in quick succession to knockout high flying Spurs out of Europe’s elite competition. Dybala scored the winner and his first UEFA Champions League goal for the Turin giants in 330 days.

While recovering from Higuain's level pegging goal, Spurs were shell-shocked again inside the next 3 minutes when the former Real Madrid striker turned provider to his Argentine counterpart Dybala in the 67th minute | Photo: Twitter

Form is temporary but class is permanent, that’s the message Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus conveyed to the rest of Europe when they mauled Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League. Juventus came from behind to thump Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at the monumental Wembley stadium in Champions League Round of 16 stage. The unmatchable pairing of Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala took centre stage for the Turun giants in the second half with two lethal strikes in quick succession to knock out the high flying Spurs out of Europe’s elite competition.

Although it was Tottenham Hotspur, who drew first blood through Son who continued his impeccable run in front of goals at the Wembley. Son Heung-min gave Tottenham an early lead in the 39th minute when he anticipated Kieran Trippier’s low cross which was misjudged by Juventus supremo Gianluigi Buffon. With Spurs leading in the first, Juventus’ knight in shining armour Gonzalo Higuain rescued the Old Lady in the second half through Lichtsteiner’s floating ball-in which was headed by Sami Khedira to set up the Argentine. Higuain tucked-in a neat finish past stopper Hugo Lloris in the 64th minute of the game.

ALSO READ: Ronaldo, Casemiro on target for Real Madrid as Neymar-less PSG bow out of Champions League

While recovering from Higuain’s level pegging goal, Spurs were shell-shocked again inside the next 3 minutes when the former Real Madrid striker turned provider to his Argentine counterpart Dybala in the 67th minute. Dybala, who was pocketed by Spurs defenders throughout the night secured Juventus pathway for another quarter-final when his left-footed strike wrong sided Tottenham‘s keeper. This was Dybala’s first UEFA Champions League goal for the Turin giants in 330 days. With the triumphant win, Juventus became the third team after Real Madrid, Liverpool FC to advance in the quarter-final stages of the Champions League along with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

ALSO READ: It’s better not to compare FC Barcelona with Manchester City, says Guardiola

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App