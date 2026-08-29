Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch English Premier League Match LIVE in UK, USA, Australia And India on TV, Laptop, Tab

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United LIVE Streaming: Tottenham Hotspur will host Newcastle United in their first home Premier League game of the 2026-27 season at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday, August 29. Both sides are searching for their first league victory after disappointing results on the opening weekend, making this an important early-season contest. Tottenham suffered a 3-0 defeat to Brentford before responding with a 5-1 EFL Cup victory over Charlton Athletic, while Newcastle were held to a 2-2 draw by Liverpool before beating West Bromwich Albion 3-2 in the Carabao Cup. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United live on TV and online in the UK, USA, Australia and India.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Premier League Match Details

Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2026-27

Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2026-27 Date: Saturday, August 29, 2026

Saturday, August 29, 2026 Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England Kick-off Time: 10:00 PM IST / 5:30 PM UK Time / 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT / 2:30 AM AEST (Sunday, August 30)

10:00 PM IST / 5:30 PM UK Time / 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 AM PT / 2:30 AM AEST (Sunday, August 30) Referee: Peter Bankes

Peter Bankes VAR: Darren England

Where to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Live on TV in the UK?

Football fans in the United Kingdom can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. The match is scheduled to kick off at 5:30 PM BST on Saturday, August 29.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Live Streaming in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can follow the Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Premier League clash through Sky Sports coverage. The fixture will begin at 5:30 PM UK time on Saturday, August 29.

Where to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United through NBC, with streaming available on Peacock. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 PM ET on Saturday, August 29.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United on JioHotstar. The Premier League clash will kick off at 10:00 PM IST on Saturday, August 29.

Where to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United Live in Australia?

Football fans in Australia can watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Newcastle United live on Stan Sport. The match will begin at 2:30 AM AEST on Sunday, August 30.