Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly Match Today: Check TOT vs SYD Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly: Tottenham Hotspur continue their 2026 preseason preparations with a friendly against A-League runners-up Sydney FC at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, July 29. Roberto De Zerbi’s side head into the contest after opening their Australia and New Zealand tour with a 2-0 victory over Auckland, while Sydney FC will look to test themselves against Premier League opposition in front of their home supporters. The match also provides another opportunity for Spurs’ new signings to build fitness ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Ahead of the friendly contest here are all the details including live streaming, predicted playing XI, team news and more.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Match Details

Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Competition: Club Friendly 2026

Club Friendly 2026 Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026

Wednesday, July 29, 2026 Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia

Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia Local Time: 7:45 PM AEST

7:45 PM AEST India Time (IST): 3:15 PM IST

Where to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Live on TV?

The preseason friendly will not be broadcast on traditional television in most regions. Fans should check local listings for any late broadcast updates.

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on SPURSPLAY, Tottenham Hotspur’s official global streaming platform. A valid subscription is required to watch the match live.

Allianz Stadium Report

The Allianz Stadium in Sydney is one of Australia’s premier football venues and is expected to provide excellent playing conditions. Tottenham will continue experimenting with combinations under Roberto De Zerbi, while Sydney FC will aim to capitalize on home support after reaching last season’s A-League Men Grand Final.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur: Mateus Fernandes is expected to feature again after impressing during preseason, while Sandro Tonali, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke could return after being rested. Marcos Senesi, Djed Spence and Pedro Porro remain unavailable following their FIFA World Cup commitments. Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr are still on extended leave, while Guglielmo Vicario missed the tour after suffering a minor knock. Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski continue their recovery from long-term injuries.

Sydney FC: Paul Okon-Engstler has departed after joining FC Cologne and will not feature. Japanese defender Takahiro Sekine made his debut in the Australia Cup and could be handed his first start against Spurs.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Antonin Kinsky; Djed Spence, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Sandro Tonali, Archie Gray, Mateus Fernandes; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Son Heung-min.

Sydney FC Predicted XI: Andrew Redmayne; Rhyan Grant, Takahiro Sekine, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Joel King; Anthony Caceres, Corey Hollman, Joe Lolley; Patryk Klimala, Adrian Segecic, Jaiden Kucharski.

Team Stats

Tottenham defeated Auckland FC 2-0 in their previous preseason fixture.

Sydney FC finished runners-up in the 2025-26 A-League Men season.

This is Tottenham’s second match of their preseason tour in Australia and New Zealand.

Roberto De Zerbi is overseeing his first full preseason as Tottenham head coach.

Match Prediction

Tottenham possess significantly greater squad depth and quality despite several absentees. Sydney FC are capable of creating chances at home, but Spurs should control possession and create enough opportunities through their attacking talent. Expect De Zerbi’s side to continue building momentum ahead of the Premier League season.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Sydney FC