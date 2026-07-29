LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly Match Today: Check TOT vs SYD Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly Match Today: Check TOT vs SYD Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

Roberto De Zerbi's side head into the contest after opening their Australia and New Zealand tour with a 2-0 victory over Auckland, while Sydney FC will look to test themselves against Premier League opposition in front of their home supporters. The match also provides another opportunity for Spurs' new signings to build fitness ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Ahead of the friendly contest here are all the details including live streaming, predicted playing XI, team news and more.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly Match Today: Check TOT vs SYD Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly Match Today: Check TOT vs SYD Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 14:16 IST

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly: Tottenham Hotspur continue their 2026 preseason preparations with a friendly against A-League runners-up Sydney FC at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday, July 29. Roberto De Zerbi’s side head into the contest after opening their Australia and New Zealand tour with a 2-0 victory over Auckland, while Sydney FC will look to test themselves against Premier League opposition in front of their home supporters. The match also provides another opportunity for Spurs’ new signings to build fitness ahead of the 2026-27 campaign. Ahead of the friendly contest here are all the details including live streaming, predicted playing XI, team news and more.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Match Details

  • Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC
  • Competition: Club Friendly 2026
  • Date: Wednesday, July 29, 2026
  • Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney, Australia
  • Local Time: 7:45 PM AEST
  • India Time (IST): 3:15 PM IST

Where to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Live on TV?

The preseason friendly will not be broadcast on traditional television in most regions. Fans should check local listings for any late broadcast updates.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on SPURSPLAY, Tottenham Hotspur’s official global streaming platform. A valid subscription is required to watch the match live.

Allianz Stadium Report

The Allianz Stadium in Sydney is one of Australia’s premier football venues and is expected to provide excellent playing conditions. Tottenham will continue experimenting with combinations under Roberto De Zerbi, while Sydney FC will aim to capitalize on home support after reaching last season’s A-League Men Grand Final.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur: Mateus Fernandes is expected to feature again after impressing during preseason, while Sandro Tonali, Andy Robertson and Jan Paul van Hecke could return after being rested. Marcos Senesi, Djed Spence and Pedro Porro remain unavailable following their FIFA World Cup commitments. Rodrigo Bentancur and Pape Matar Sarr are still on extended leave, while Guglielmo Vicario missed the tour after suffering a minor knock. Xavi Simons, Wilson Odobert, Mohammed Kudus and Dejan Kulusevski continue their recovery from long-term injuries.

Sydney FC: Paul Okon-Engstler has departed after joining FC Cologne and will not feature. Japanese defender Takahiro Sekine made his debut in the Australia Cup and could be handed his first start against Spurs.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Antonin Kinsky; Djed Spence, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Sandro Tonali, Archie Gray, Mateus Fernandes; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Son Heung-min.

Sydney FC Predicted XI: Andrew Redmayne; Rhyan Grant, Takahiro Sekine, Jordan Courtney-Perkins, Joel King; Anthony Caceres, Corey Hollman, Joe Lolley; Patryk Klimala, Adrian Segecic, Jaiden Kucharski.

Team Stats

  • Tottenham defeated Auckland FC 2-0 in their previous preseason fixture.
  • Sydney FC finished runners-up in the 2025-26 A-League Men season.
  • This is Tottenham’s second match of their preseason tour in Australia and New Zealand.
  • Roberto De Zerbi is overseeing his first full preseason as Tottenham head coach.

Match Prediction

Tottenham possess significantly greater squad depth and quality despite several absentees. Sydney FC are capable of creating chances at home, but Spurs should control possession and create enough opportunities through their attacking talent. Expect De Zerbi’s side to continue building momentum ahead of the Premier League season.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Sydney FC

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly Match Today: Check TOT vs SYD Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know
Tags: tottenham hotspur vs sydney fc

RELATED News

FIFA vs UEFA: European Football Body Slams FIFA’s $20B World Cup Stake Sale, Calls ‘Selling Football’s Soul’

Indian Cricket Team Ready To Phase Out Mohammed Shami? Selectors Identify 15 Fast Bowlers For New Era: Report

FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026: India, Pakistan To Compete In Historic Southeast Asian Tournament— All You Need To Know About Teams, Groups, Format, Prize Money

Cerezo Osaka vs Borussia Dortmund Club Friendly Match Today: Check CER vs BVB Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

Galle Gallants vs Kandy Royals, LPL 2026 Match Today: When And Where to Watch GAG vs KRL Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

LATEST NEWS

Rahul Gandhi vs BJP: What Triggered Demand for Apology in Parliament?

Guru Purnima 2026: Why Devotees Wash Their Guru’s Feet And Offer Charanamrita?

Could Your Neighbourhood Be India’s Next Retail Hotspot? KIRI 2026 Has Some Surprises

Kangana Ranaut Defends ‘Generation Gutter’ Remark Amid Backlash: ‘Discipline Isn’t A Choice’ – WATCH

What Is a Cloud Storage Data Centre? How It Differs From an AI Data Centre: Explained

DPA Kandla Has Once Again Rewritten History By Breaking Its Own National Record Of Highest-Ever Single-Day Cargo Handling

Namo Bharat To Connect Jewar Airport With Ghaziabad? 4 New Delhi-NCR Corridors Proposed

Toyota Hilux Facelift Launched In India: 2026 Model Arrives In India From Rs. 31.99 Lakh (Ex-Showroom)

Denied Admission, Student Hacks IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras Websites, Says, ‘All I Need Is Just a Fair Chance’

Minimum Balance Penalty: HDFC Bank, Axis Bank Collected the Most — Is Your Bank Charging You Too?

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly Match Today: Check TOT vs SYD Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly Match Today: Check TOT vs SYD Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly Match Today: Check TOT vs SYD Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly Match Today: Check TOT vs SYD Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly Match Today: Check TOT vs SYD Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know
Tottenham Hotspur vs Sydney FC Club Friendly Match Today: Check TOT vs SYD Live Streaming, Kick Off Time, Team News, Predicted Playing XI, Prediction And All You Need to Know

QUICK LINKS