Tottenham Transfer News: Savio Completes £75m Move From Manchester City as Spurs Smash £300m Summer Spending

Tottenham Transfer News: English Premier League clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City confirmed the transfer of Brazilian winger Savio to the London-based club. The transfer will see the 22-year-old join Tottenham, who themselves are in the middle of a very busy transfer window and have spent more than £300 million in the summer under Roberto de Zerbi.

Savio Joins Tottenham From Manchester City







Introducing our new 17 👕 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 25, 2026







Both clubs confirmed the transfer on Monday, but the financial details and length of contract were not disclosed. British media last week reported that the deal was worth £75 million and included a further £10 million in add-ons.

Tottenham Manager Roberto de Zerbi Hails Savio

Tottenham manager Roberto de Zerbi hailed Savio for his energetic attacking style. “(Savio) is a player who brings energy, imagination and quality in wide positions. He has the courage to attack defenders and the ability to change a game with his creativity. We’re very pleased to have him with us, and I’m looking forward to working with him, helping him continue to grow and seeing him bring his personality to the team,” De Zerbi said in a statement.

Tottenham Spurs Transfer News: Who is Savio?

Savio started at Atletico Mineiro and joined Troyes in 2022, but his breakout season came on loan at Girona, where he scored 11 goals in 41 appearances as they finished a club-high third in LaLiga in 2024 and qualified for the Champions League.

He moved to City in the close season that year and has since made 84 appearances in all competitions, scoring seven goals. The 22-year-old has also played 13 times for Brazil.

Savio Joins Sandro Tonali, Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi as New Tottenham Arrivals

Savio is the latest arrival at Spurs in a busy transfer window which has included the signings of midfielders Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes plus defenders Andy Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Savio’s transfer takes the North London club’s outlay up to £322 million, if the add-ons in the deal are included, as they revamp the squad after finishing a lowly 17th last season.

According to British media, Spurs are also in talks over a move for City’s Egypt forward Omar Marmoush.

Premier League 2026/27: Tottenham Beaten by Brentford

Tottenham began the Premier League campaign with a 3-0 loss at Brentford on Saturday. They next host Championship (second-tier) Charlton Athletic in the League Cup second round on Wednesday before hosting Newcastle United on Saturday.

(With Agency Inputs)

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