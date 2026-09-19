LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi’s Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi’s Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Aston Villa in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday (Sep 19), with both teams searching for their first top-flight victory of the 2026-27 season. Roberto De Zerbi's side are struggling for goals, while Aston Villa will aim to build on their midweek EFL Cup victory. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV broadcast, live streaming, team news, predicted playing XIs and more.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi's Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India
Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi's Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-09-19 14:37 IST

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Aston Villa in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday (Sep 19), with both teams searching for their first top-flight victory of the 2026-27 season. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are struggling for goals, while Aston Villa will aim to build on their midweek EFL Cup victory. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV broadcast, live streaming, team news, predicted playing XIs and more.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League Match Details

  • Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2026-27
  • Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026
  • Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London
  • Kick-off Time: 5:00 PM IST (12:30 PM BST)

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network. In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

You Might Be Interested In

How to Watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming?

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be available for live streaming in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans in the UK can watch the match live on the HBO Max app and website.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Team News

Tottenham enter the fixture without a Premier League victory in the 2026-27 season and sit 17th in the table with one point. Roberto De Zerbi’s team recently suffered a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup, extending their winless run in all competitions to four matches. Aston Villa have also failed to win in the league, losing three of their opening four matches. However, Tammy Abraham scored twice in their 3-1 EFL Cup victory over Coventry City.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Predicted Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Kinsky, Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson, Fernandes, Tonali, Savio, Maddison, Marmoush, Solanke.

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Ruggeri, Kamara, Barkley, Mbaye, McGinn, Hemmings, Abraham.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Match Prediction

Both Tottenham and Aston Villa are desperate for a positive result after difficult starts to their Premier League campaigns. Tottenham’s home advantage could prove important, but their struggles in front of goal remain a concern. Aston Villa’s midweek cup victory may provide confidence, although the contest is expected to be closely fought.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi’s Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India
Tags: premier league

RELATED News

Millwall vs West Ham Live Streaming: Can Jarrod Bowen and Co. Continue Dominant Run? When and Where to Watch EFL Championship Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Brighton vs Arsenal Live Streaming: Can Kai Havertz’s Side Maintain Flawless Record? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Boris Johnson Urges Britain to Help Free Imran Khan From Jail | Former UK PM Raises Pakistan Cricket Legend’s Prison Conditions

IPL 2027 Auction Set to Take Place in December? BCCI Likely to Hold Mini-Auction in India

Asian Games 2026: India Cricket Team Faces Jersey Crisis Before Japan Departure | Report

LATEST NEWS

IICA Celebrates Its 41st Convocation, Strengthening Industry Partnerships to Shape the Future of Culinary Talent

What Was He Doing at India’s Naval Academy? Bangladeshi National Arrest Sparks Police Probe

Surat’s Somnath Mukherjee Honoured Among Top 5 Geography Educators

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi’s Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Priyanka Pandit Viral MMS: What Was In Leaked Video Of Bhojpuri Actress That Spread Like Wildfire In 2021?

Gurugram Spa Raid: 50 Arrested After Midnight Crackdown; What Was Going On Inside These Massage Parlours?

Soundous Moufakir, Actress & CEO of MoroMaa, Raises Rs 1.5 Crore from AJVC

Dry Tree Branch Falls On Biker, Pierces Through His Abdomen; Youth Rushed To Cuttack In Critical Condition

Anjali Arora Fake MMS Controversy: What Really Happened To The Viral Video And Why Is It Back In The Spotlight?

Rs 5 Lakh or Rs 25 Lakh? Money Mystery Emerges in Adani Executive Yuvraj Manchanda Murder

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi’s Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi’s Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi’s Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India
Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi’s Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India
Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi’s Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India
Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi’s Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India
Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi’s Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

QUICK LINKS