Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Will Roberto De Zerbi’s Side End Barren Run? When and Where to Watch Premier League Match on TV, Laptop, Mobile in UK, India

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming: Tottenham Hotspur will welcome Aston Villa in a crucial Premier League clash on Saturday (Sep 19), with both teams searching for their first top-flight victory of the 2026-27 season. Roberto De Zerbi’s side are struggling for goals, while Aston Villa will aim to build on their midweek EFL Cup victory. Here are all the details, including match timing, TV broadcast, live streaming, team news, predicted playing XIs and more.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League Match Details

Match: Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2026-27

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa, Premier League 2026-27 Date: Saturday, September 19, 2026

Saturday, September 19, 2026 Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Kick-off Time: 5:00 PM IST (12:30 PM BST)

Where to Watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live on TV?

Fans in India can watch the Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League match live on the Star Sports Network. In the UK, the match will be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

How to Watch Tottenham vs Aston Villa Live Streaming?

The Tottenham vs Aston Villa Premier League match will be available for live streaming in India on the JioHotstar app and website. Fans in the UK can watch the match live on the HBO Max app and website.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Team News

Tottenham enter the fixture without a Premier League victory in the 2026-27 season and sit 17th in the table with one point. Roberto De Zerbi’s team recently suffered a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup, extending their winless run in all competitions to four matches. Aston Villa have also failed to win in the league, losing three of their opening four matches. However, Tammy Abraham scored twice in their 3-1 EFL Cup victory over Coventry City.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Predicted Playing XIs

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI: Kinsky, Porro, Van Hecke, Van de Ven, Robertson, Fernandes, Tonali, Savio, Maddison, Marmoush, Solanke.

Aston Villa Predicted XI: Suzuki, Cash, Lindelof, Mings, Ruggeri, Kamara, Barkley, Mbaye, McGinn, Hemmings, Abraham.

Tottenham vs Aston Villa Match Prediction

Both Tottenham and Aston Villa are desperate for a positive result after difficult starts to their Premier League campaigns. Tottenham’s home advantage could prove important, but their struggles in front of goal remain a concern. Aston Villa’s midweek cup victory may provide confidence, although the contest is expected to be closely fought.