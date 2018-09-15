Tottenham vs Liverpool Live streaming India Time: The highly-anticipated Premier League encounter will be played on Saturday at 05:00 pm India time. The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app while the live TV coverage can be caught on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah are yet to hit peak form for their respective sides

Tottenham vs Liverpool Live streaming India Time: It is sure going to be a fiercely competitive and highly entertaining match when Tottenham Hotspurs host Liverpool at Wembley on Saturday. Mauricio Pochettino’s men will be looking to get back to the winning ways after hitting a snag earlier against Watford while Jurgen Klopp’s team would want to stretch their winning streak to 5 matches.

Liverpool has been absolutely rampant in the Premier League 2018-19 season so far having won four out of four fixtures which has helped them comfortably sit at the top of the league table. The first-teamers of Liverpool are fit and fine, however, there is much anticipation among the Reds’ fans whether Fabinho will be handed his first start by Klopp.

On the other hand, captain Hugo Lloris’ absence will come as a huge blow for the home side who will be deputised by Michael Vorm between the sticks. As far as the captain’s armband goes, talismanic forward Harry Kane will be given the opportunity to lead Mauricio Pochettino’s men.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Tottenham vs Liverpool match?

The live stream of the Premier League match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access the game on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Premier League match between Tottenham vs Liverpool?

The upcoming match will be played on Saturday and the kick off time is 05:00 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of the crucial Premier League encounter will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in Tottenham vs Liverpool?

Tottenham: Vorm; Alderweireld, Sanchez, Vertonghen; Trippier, Dier, Dembele, Rose; Eriksen; Moura, Kane

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Gomez, Van Dijk, Robertson; Milner, Wijnaldum, Keita; Salah, Firmino, Mane

