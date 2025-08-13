LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025 Bihar Assembly Election 2025 CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty donald trump los angeles celebrity news asia cup 2025
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Tragic Loss at World Games: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Dies at 29

Tragic Loss at World Games: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Dies at 29

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis, 29, has died after collapsing during a race at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China. Despite receiving urgent medical care, he passed away on August 12. A respected athlete and scholar, he was a key member of Italy’s national orienteering team.

Mattia Debertolis (Image Credit - X)
Mattia Debertolis (Image Credit - X)

Published By: Karan Singh Rathod
Published: August 13, 2025 08:33:31 IST

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis has tragically passed away at the age of 29 after collapsing during the men’s middle-distance race at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China. The incident occurred on August 8, when Debertolis was found unconscious on the course. Although he was quickly taken to the hospital and received urgent medical care, Debertolis passed away on Tuesday, August 12, according to a joint statement from the International World Games Association, the local organizing committee, and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF). The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Shock and Grief Across Orienteering World

The World Games organizers expressed their deep sorrow, offering condolences to Debertolis’ family, teammates, and the orienteering community. IOF President Tom Hollowell called the loss “unfathomable,” urging the global orienteering family to honor Debertolis’ memory. The Italian Orienteering Federation (FISO) also confirmed that flags will fly at half-mast during mountain bike orienteering races in Poland as a tribute.

A Dedicated Athlete with a Passion for Navigation

Debertolis was a longstanding member of Italy’s national orienteering team, proudly representing his country in numerous World Championships and World Cup events. Among his accomplishments was helping Italy to a fifth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup Final Relay. Born in the Primiero valley, Debertolis grew up active in cross-country skiing, soccer, and orienteering, eventually choosing to pursue elite competition in the latter.

Scholar and Sportsman Remembered

In addition to his athletic achievements, Debertolis held a degree in civil engineering and was pursuing a PhD at Stockholm University, where he lived. He is remembered not only for his skill and dedication in sport but also for his academic ambition and kind spirit. His death is a significant loss to both the sporting and academic communities.

Also Read: New Champion? Naomi’s Absence Could Force Title Vacancy

Tags: italyMattia Debertolis

RELATED News

Nikki Bella Opens Up on Viral “Prom Pose” Photo: Why She’s Banning That Fan Photo Move Forever
Shai Hope Makes History As West Indies Clinch ODI Series Over Pakistan
WWE Raw Hits Streaming Milestone with 3 Million Netflix Views
Why Is R Praggnanandhaa Wearing Vibhuti On His Forehead? Here’s The Secret
New Champion? Naomi’s Absence Could Force Title Vacancy

LATEST NEWS

Independence Day 2025: Jai Hind by Shayar Meet, Patriotic Anthem Honoring Operation Sindoor & 2025 Pahalgam Heroes
Just Two Days To Independence, What Happened On 13th August 1947?
Rajinikanth’s “Coolie” Hits ₹100 Crore Advance Sales, What’s Driving This Unstoppable Hype?
8th Pay Commission Delay Worries Over 1.2 Crore Employees and Pensioners
Independence Day 2025: What’s Behind Delhi’s Stringent Traffic Curbs?
Russia’s Putin Holds Call With North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Ahead Of Trump Meeting: Here’s What We Know
Park Seo Joon’s 14th Debut Anniversary! Celebrates With Throwbacks From K-Drama Hits
Is Indian Music Education Ignoring Its Own Roots? Kailash Kher Thinks So
Why More Young Indians Are Collapsing Mid-Workout: The Hidden Cardiac Arrest Threat
Supreme Court Notes ECI’s ‘Willingness’ To Fix Errors In Bihar Voter Draft Roll
Tragic Loss at World Games: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Dies at 29

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Tragic Loss at World Games: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Dies at 29

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Tragic Loss at World Games: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Dies at 29
Tragic Loss at World Games: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Dies at 29
Tragic Loss at World Games: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Dies at 29
Tragic Loss at World Games: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Dies at 29

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?