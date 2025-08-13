Tragic Loss at World Games: Italian Orienteer Mattia Debertolis Dies at 29

Italian orienteering athlete Mattia Debertolis has tragically passed away at the age of 29 after collapsing during the men’s middle-distance race at the 2025 World Games in Chengdu, China. The incident occurred on August 8, when Debertolis was found unconscious on the course. Although he was quickly taken to the hospital and received urgent medical care, Debertolis passed away on Tuesday, August 12, according to a joint statement from the International World Games Association, the local organizing committee, and the International Orienteering Federation (IOF). The cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

Shock and Grief Across Orienteering World

The World Games organizers expressed their deep sorrow, offering condolences to Debertolis’ family, teammates, and the orienteering community. IOF President Tom Hollowell called the loss “unfathomable,” urging the global orienteering family to honor Debertolis’ memory. The Italian Orienteering Federation (FISO) also confirmed that flags will fly at half-mast during mountain bike orienteering races in Poland as a tribute.

A Dedicated Athlete with a Passion for Navigation

Debertolis was a longstanding member of Italy’s national orienteering team, proudly representing his country in numerous World Championships and World Cup events. Among his accomplishments was helping Italy to a fifth-place finish at the 2022 World Cup Final Relay. Born in the Primiero valley, Debertolis grew up active in cross-country skiing, soccer, and orienteering, eventually choosing to pursue elite competition in the latter.

Scholar and Sportsman Remembered

In addition to his athletic achievements, Debertolis held a degree in civil engineering and was pursuing a PhD at Stockholm University, where he lived. He is remembered not only for his skill and dedication in sport but also for his academic ambition and kind spirit. His death is a significant loss to both the sporting and academic communities.

