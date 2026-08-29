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Home > Sports News > Transfer Deadline Day 2026: When Does The Summer Window Close in England, Germany, Spain, Italy And France? Check Date And Time

Transfer Deadline Day 2026: When Does The Summer Window Close in England, Germany, Spain, Italy And France? Check Date And Time

Transfer Deadline Day 2026: The summer transfer window across Europe's major leagues is heading towards a dramatic conclusion, with clubs racing against the clock to complete their final deals. Several blockbuster moves have already taken place following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while a number of major transfer stories are still waiting to be resolved. Here are the transfer deadline dates and closing times for clubs in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France.

Transfer Deadline Day 2026: When Does the Window Close in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France?
Transfer Deadline Day 2026: When Does the Window Close in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-29 19:33 IST

Transfer Deadline Day 2026: The summer transfer window across Europe’s major leagues is heading towards a dramatic conclusion, with clubs racing against the clock to complete their final deals. Several blockbuster moves have already taken place following the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while a number of major transfer stories are still waiting to be resolved. Here are the transfer deadline dates and closing times for clubs in England, Germany, Spain, Italy and France.

When Is Transfer Deadline Day 2026 in England?

Premier League clubs in England will have until Tuesday, September 1, 2026, to complete their summer transfers. The window will close at 11:00 PM BST, which is 6:00 PM ET.

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When Is Transfer Deadline Day 2026 in France?

The transfer window in France will close on Monday, August 31, 2026. Ligue 1 clubs will have until 7:00 PM GMT (2:00 PM ET) to complete their incoming deals.

When Is Transfer Deadline Day 2026 in Germany?

German clubs will also face the transfer deadline on Monday, August 31, 2026. The Bundesliga window will close at 7:00 PM GMT (2:00 PM ET).

When Is Transfer Deadline Day 2026 in Italy?

Serie A clubs will have until Tuesday, September 1, 2026, to complete their summer business. The Italian transfer window closes at 7:00 PM GMT (2:00 PM ET).

When Is Transfer Deadline Day 2026 in Spain?

La Liga clubs will also have until Tuesday, September 1, 2026, to complete transfers. However, Spain’s deadline comes just before England’s, with the window closing at 10:59 PM GMT (5:59 PM ET).

Transfer Deadline Day 2026: Full Schedule

  • England: Tuesday, September 1 – 11:00 PM BST / 6:00 PM ET
  • France: Monday, August 31 – 7:00 PM GMT / 2:00 PM ET
  • Germany: Monday, August 31 – 7:00 PM GMT / 2:00 PM ET
  • Italy: Tuesday, September 1 – 7:00 PM GMT / 2:00 PM ET
  • Spain: Tuesday, September 1 – 10:59 PM GMT / 5:59 PM ET

Transfer Deadline Day 2026: Which League Closes First?

Among the five major European leagues, France and Germany will be the first to close their summer transfer windows. Clubs in both countries must complete their deals by Monday, August 31 at 7:00 PM GMT.

Which League Has the Latest Transfer Deadline?

England has the latest closing time among the five leagues listed. Premier League clubs can continue completing transfers until 11:00 PM BST on Tuesday, September 1, giving them a later deadline than their counterparts in Spain, Italy, France and Germany.

Transfer Deadline Day 2026: Major Deals So Far

The summer window has already produced several major transfers following the World Cup. Real Madrid signed Ivory Coast winger Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig for €140 million, while Morgan Rogers and Elliot Anderson have become the two most expensive English players in history following their respective moves to Chelsea and Manchester City.

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Transfer Deadline Day 2026: When Does The Summer Window Close in England, Germany, Spain, Italy And France? Check Date And Time
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Transfer Deadline Day 2026: When Does The Summer Window Close in England, Germany, Spain, Italy And France? Check Date And Time

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Transfer Deadline Day 2026: When Does The Summer Window Close in England, Germany, Spain, Italy And France? Check Date And Time
Transfer Deadline Day 2026: When Does The Summer Window Close in England, Germany, Spain, Italy And France? Check Date And Time
Transfer Deadline Day 2026: When Does The Summer Window Close in England, Germany, Spain, Italy And France? Check Date And Time
Transfer Deadline Day 2026: When Does The Summer Window Close in England, Germany, Spain, Italy And France? Check Date And Time

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