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Home > Sports News > Transfer News LIVE: Rodri to Barcelona, Vicario to Juventus, Manchester City And Liverpool | August 17 Transfer Updates

Transfer News LIVE: Rodri to Barcelona, Vicario to Juventus, Manchester City And Liverpool | August 17 Transfer Updates

The summer transfer window continues to produce major developments as clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia work to complete deals before the deadline. Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri, while Al-Hilal have stepped up their interest in Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is also set to join Juventus on loan, while Liverpool continue to explore a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. Here are the latest transfer updates and rumours as of Monday, August 17.

Transfer Latest Updates Live: From Barcelona to Manchester City, Rodri to Ollie Watkins | Aug 17 Transfer Rumours
Transfer Latest Updates Live: From Barcelona to Manchester City, Rodri to Ollie Watkins | Aug 17 Transfer Rumours

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Last updated: Mon 2026-08-17 20:15 IST

Transfer Latest Updates Live: The summer transfer window continues to produce major developments as clubs across Europe and Saudi Arabia work to complete deals before the deadline. Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri, while Al-Hilal have stepped up their interest in Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins. Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is also set to join Juventus on loan, while Liverpool continue to explore a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola. Here are the latest transfer updates and rumours as of Monday, August 17.

Rodri Transfer Latest: Barcelona Reach Agreement With Manchester City

Barcelona have reportedly reached an agreement in principle to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri. The Spanish champions had already seen two offers rejected before returning with a third proposal over the weekend. The total package is reported to be worth €76.5 million, with the two clubs now working to finalise the paperwork.

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Ollie Watkins Transfer Latest: Al-Hilal Talks Underway

Al-Hilal have identified Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as a potential target as the Saudi Pro League club searches for a new centre-forward. Watkins has reportedly given his approval to the move, giving Al-Hilal encouragement in their pursuit, although talks between the clubs remain at an early stage and no agreement has yet been reached.

Guglielmo Vicario Transfer Latest: Tottenham Goalkeeper Set to Join Juventus

Tottenham have agreed a deal with Juventus for goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario to join the Italian club on loan. The agreement includes an option to buy worth £8.6 million, with Vicario expected to travel to Turin to complete the move.

Liverpool Transfer Latest: Bradley Barcola Remains Key Target

Liverpool continue to work on a potential deal for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola as they look to strengthen their attack. The France international remains a major target following the departure of Mohamed Salah, although negotiations with PSG have proved difficult because of the French club’s high valuation.

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Transfer News LIVE: Rodri to Barcelona, Vicario to Juventus, Manchester City And Liverpool | August 17 Transfer Updates
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Transfer News LIVE: Rodri to Barcelona, Vicario to Juventus, Manchester City And Liverpool | August 17 Transfer Updates

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Transfer News LIVE: Rodri to Barcelona, Vicario to Juventus, Manchester City And Liverpool | August 17 Transfer Updates
Transfer News LIVE: Rodri to Barcelona, Vicario to Juventus, Manchester City And Liverpool | August 17 Transfer Updates
Transfer News LIVE: Rodri to Barcelona, Vicario to Juventus, Manchester City And Liverpool | August 17 Transfer Updates
Transfer News LIVE: Rodri to Barcelona, Vicario to Juventus, Manchester City And Liverpool | August 17 Transfer Updates

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