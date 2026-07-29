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Home > Sports News > Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Star Vinícius Júnior Not Moving To Arsenal? Here’s What We Know

Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Star Vinícius Júnior Not Moving To Arsenal? Here’s What We Know

Reigning Premier League Champions Arsenal seemed to have had an upper hand when it comes to acquiring Brazilian star Vinícius Júnior this summer; however, those hopes seem to be fading away.

Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Star Vinícius Júnior Not Moving To Arsenal? Here's What We Know (Pc: X)
Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Star Vinícius Júnior Not Moving To Arsenal? Here's What We Know (Pc: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 00:18 IST

Reigning Premier League Champions Arsenal seemed to have had an upper hand when it comes to acquiring Brazilian star Vinícius Júnior this summer; however, those hopes seem to be fading away. In a massive development, Real Madrid have now become increasingly confident that the Real Madrid forward will agree to a new deal and commit to the club’s long-term future.

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Why Arsenal’s deal for Vinícius Júnior might fall through?

According to the latest report published by Sky Sports, the Spanish Giants have expressed strong disinterest in selling the Spanish left-winger despite considerable interest from the Premier League champions. Instead, Los Blancos are optimistic that Vinícius will incline towards signing a new agreement with them, thereby strengthening their stand in the negotiations setup. Sky Sports also reported that Jose Mourinho, who in his second stint as the manager of the Spanish Giants, sees the 26-year-old as one of the building blocks of their long-term development and considers the Brazilian as one of their instrumental stars. Hence, there is optimism that Vinícius will stay with them, thereby reducing the chances of transfers further.

How much is Vinícius Júnior seeking as salary?

Despite the reports that is inclined towards the 26-year-old staying in Real Madrid, negotiation talks with Arsenal are expected to continue. A few media reports claim that the youngster has demanded a salary of €30 million net per season, making the renewal one of the most seminal and biggest contracts in club’s history. Despite the stakes looming, Real Madrid is reportedly confident of convincing him to stay with the club.

As for Arsenal, they have admired the Brazilian forward to no end. But their manager Mikel Arteta remains keen to strengthen the left side of his attack in a bid to retain their title after the triumph in the previous season. With Real Madrid showing optimism about retaining Vinícius, Arsenal, also known as The Gunners, might be look to intensify the pressure on some alternatives before the transfer window closes.

Having joined Real Madrid in the year 2018, he has featured in 242 games for the Spanish Giants, reportedly netting more than 120 goals. These competitions include La Liga, UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and Intercontinental Cup.

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Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Star Vinícius Júnior Not Moving To Arsenal? Here’s What We Know
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Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Star Vinícius Júnior Not Moving To Arsenal? Here’s What We Know

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Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Star Vinícius Júnior Not Moving To Arsenal? Here’s What We Know
Transfer Rumours: Real Madrid Star Vinícius Júnior Not Moving To Arsenal? Here’s What We Know
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