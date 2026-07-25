LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Travis Head Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli IPL 2026 Handshake Controversy, Reveals Wife Faced Online Abuse

Travis Head Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli IPL 2026 Handshake Controversy, Reveals Wife Faced Online Abuse

Travis Head has finally addressed the Virat Kohli IPL 2026 handshake controversy following the SRH vs RCB clash in Hyderabad. The Australian opener dismissed rumours of a feud with Kohli and revealed that the online abuse directed at his wife, Jessica Davies, deeply affected his family, urging fans to maintain perspective.

Travis Head and Virat Kohli in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Travis Head and Virat Kohli in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 13:18 IST

Travis Head opened up about his incident with Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which saw abuse being hurled at his wife and family. In a game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, there was a heated moment during the former team’s batting. This latter turned out to be even bigger when Kohli declined Head’s handshake after the game. Following the match, Indian fans directed vile abuse at Travis Head’s wife, Jessica on her social media platforms. 

Virat Kohli – Travis Head IPL 2026 Controversy

Australian cricketer Travis Head has ended the speculation about his alleged conflict with Virat Kohli by talking publicly about it after the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru played recently. During the game held at Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad, it was caught on camera that Kohli did not offer a handshake to Head following the match, and it became very sensational on the internet.

You Might Be Interested In

Head admitted, a few months later, that the situation happened to him because you get these moments from time to time when playing sport. Head emphasized there is no issue to be resolved between him and Kohli.

While reacting to the incident between him and Kohli, Head said, “I don’t think there’s anything to patch over. That’s just that’s what it is. That’s yeah. No surprises with how the competition went or what went on. So as expected.”

Travis Head opens up on abuses his wife faced from Indian fans

Jessica Davies, Head’s wife, expressed that she was abused by some fans on social media platforms after the event, saying that it was quite emotionally draining for her as well as the family. Contrary to her words and the whole controversy that arose, Head minimised the incident by saying that it goes with the territory of being a professional that one has to be subjected to the people’s criticism. Even so, the fact that the left-hander acknowledged through his admission is that even people close to him got hurt by the happenings.

Head said, “I think Jessica and I have a great perspective on things. That’s the world we live in, and I think she’s amazing in how she handles that kind of stuff. It was more the family stuff was built around it, flowing on to other family members who don’t particularly see that sort of stuff. Everyone forgets about it in a few days’ time. She (Jessica) handled it extremely well.”

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma or Prabhsimran Singh? Who Will Open With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India’s Predicted Playing XI

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Travis Head Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli IPL 2026 Handshake Controversy, Reveals Wife Faced Online Abuse
Tags: IPL 2026rcbSRHTravis Headvirat kohli’

RELATED News

Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli’s Grand Gesture: Jos Buttler Shares Gifts Received From Indian Stalwarts After IND vs ENG ODI Series

IND vs ZIM Winner And Toss Prediction: Who Will Win India vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I in Harare? Check Captain, Vice-Captain Choices And More

IND vs ZIM, 2nd T20I: How to Watch Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Team India Live? Check Live Streaming Details as India Eye Series Win in Harare

East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan Score Prediction: Kolkata Derby Live Streaming, Lineups, Team News And Durand Cup 2026 Preview

India vs Sri Lanka Test Series: BCCI Squad Announcement Date, Time And Latest Update on Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

LATEST NEWS

Why Are Delhi Liquor Shops Closing at 8 PM? Check When Normal Timings Will Resume

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns: Check his Career, Family, Net Worth and Will the Next Education Minister Also Be from Odisha?

Why Is Sonam Wangchuk Surrounded by Police Even in Hospital? Wife Raises Serious Questions

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns from Union Cabinet Just Before Talks Between Centre and CJP

Filing ITR? Ignoring This Key Detail Could Trigger a 200 Percent Penalty or Jail

Manav Kaul Joins Mumbai’s NEET Protest, Hands Out Water To Students, Tells Reporters: ‘They Are Important’

Mothers, Wives and Sisters Lead Punjab’s ‘Yudh Nashean Virudh’ Campaign Against Drugs

Dr Shirure Bail Plea Rejected: Delhi Court Calls Him ‘Active Conspirator’ in NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case

India vs Sri Lanka Test Series: BCCI Squad Announcement Date, Time And Latest Update on Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja

Apoorva Makhija Recalls Suicidal Thoughts After India’s Got Latent Row, Says Sufi Motiwala ‘Saved’ Her During Darkest Phase

Travis Head Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli IPL 2026 Handshake Controversy, Reveals Wife Faced Online Abuse

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Travis Head Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli IPL 2026 Handshake Controversy, Reveals Wife Faced Online Abuse

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Travis Head Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli IPL 2026 Handshake Controversy, Reveals Wife Faced Online Abuse
Travis Head Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli IPL 2026 Handshake Controversy, Reveals Wife Faced Online Abuse
Travis Head Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli IPL 2026 Handshake Controversy, Reveals Wife Faced Online Abuse
Travis Head Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli IPL 2026 Handshake Controversy, Reveals Wife Faced Online Abuse

QUICK LINKS