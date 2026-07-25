Travis Head Breaks Silence on Virat Kohli IPL 2026 Handshake Controversy, Reveals Wife Faced Online Abuse

Travis Head opened up about his incident with Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, which saw abuse being hurled at his wife and family. In a game between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad, there was a heated moment during the former team’s batting. This latter turned out to be even bigger when Kohli declined Head’s handshake after the game. Following the match, Indian fans directed vile abuse at Travis Head’s wife, Jessica on her social media platforms.

Virat Kohli – Travis Head IPL 2026 Controversy

Australian cricketer Travis Head has ended the speculation about his alleged conflict with Virat Kohli by talking publicly about it after the IPL 2026 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru played recently. During the game held at Uppal Stadium, Hyderabad, it was caught on camera that Kohli did not offer a handshake to Head following the match, and it became very sensational on the internet.

Head admitted, a few months later, that the situation happened to him because you get these moments from time to time when playing sport. Head emphasized there is no issue to be resolved between him and Kohli.

While reacting to the incident between him and Kohli, Head said, “I don’t think there’s anything to patch over. That’s just that’s what it is. That’s yeah. No surprises with how the competition went or what went on. So as expected.”

Travis Head opens up on abuses his wife faced from Indian fans

Jessica Davies, Head’s wife, expressed that she was abused by some fans on social media platforms after the event, saying that it was quite emotionally draining for her as well as the family. Contrary to her words and the whole controversy that arose, Head minimised the incident by saying that it goes with the territory of being a professional that one has to be subjected to the people’s criticism. Even so, the fact that the left-hander acknowledged through his admission is that even people close to him got hurt by the happenings.

Head said, “I think Jessica and I have a great perspective on things. That’s the world we live in, and I think she’s amazing in how she handles that kind of stuff. It was more the family stuff was built around it, flowing on to other family members who don’t particularly see that sort of stuff. Everyone forgets about it in a few days’ time. She (Jessica) handled it extremely well.”

Also Read: IND vs ZIM 2nd T20I: Abhishek Sharma or Prabhsimran Singh? Who Will Open With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in India’s Predicted Playing XI