Travis Head Reveals Funny Secret Behind Abhishek Sharma’s Post-Century ‘Note’

Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma scripted history with a blistering 141 off 55 balls against Punjab Kings on Saturday but it was his ‘note’ celebration that stole the limelight.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) star batter Abhishek Sharma not only smashed one of the most explosive innings in IPL history but also left fans curious with a unique celebration that followed his century against Punjab Kings. The 23-year-old left-handed opener pulled out a folded note from his pocket after reaching his maiden IPL hundred, leaving the cricketing world intrigued.

Following SRH’s incredible 8-wicket victory where they chased down 246 runs with nine balls to spare, the second-highest successful chase in IPL history Abhishek’s opening partner Travis Head revealed the backstory behind the note during a post-match chat with the broadcasters.

“The note has been in the pocket of Abhishek Sharma for 6 games, glad it came out tonight,” said Head, adding a fun twist to the high-stakes game. The note read: “This one is for Orange Army,” showcasing Abhishek’s love for the franchise and its loyal fanbase.

After a string of four consecutive losses, SRH were desperate for a turnaround and Abhishek delivered in style. His fearless 141 off just 55 balls not only anchored the massive chase but also lit up the stadium with inventive strokes and unwavering confidence.

“This one is very special because I wanted to break that losing streak,” Abhishek said in the post-match presentation. “We never talked about it in the team, but losing four back-to-back matches was tough. Special mention to Yuvi paji (Yuvraj Singh) and Suryakumar Yadav, they’ve been in touch and supporting me.”

Abhishek’s parents were also in attendance, making the knock even more special. “My whole team was waiting for my parents because they’ve been lucky for SRH,” he added.

The southpaw credited the pitch conditions for allowing him to innovate with his shots. “If you’ve seen me, I usually don’t play behind the wicket. But this wicket helped me invent shots. It was just natural play between me and Travis. That partnership really boosted me.”

SRH skipper Pat Cummins also heaped praise on Abhishek. “I’m a big fan of Abhi. We always believed in the squad it just hadn’t clicked until now. The wicket was tough for bowlers, but the way he batted made it easier for us,” Cummins said.

With this memorable win, Sunrisers Hyderabad not only climbed up the IPL 2025 points table but also reminded the league that they remain a serious title contender especially when Abhishek Sharma is in this kind of form.

