Travis Kelce Reflects On Chiefs’ Super Bowl Loss To Eagles ‘I Wasn’t The Best Leader’

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has opened up about his team’s crushing defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59. Following the Chiefs’ 40-22 loss on February 9, 2025, Kelce shared his emotional reaction and insights on the game in a preview clip for the New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Acknowledging the Tough Loss

In the video shared on the podcast’s YouTube channel, Kelce expressed his disappointment, saying, “It just wasn’t our day.” The 35-year-old admitted that despite his experience and leadership role, he struggled to find momentum throughout the game. “I couldn’t find a lick of momentum,” he said, adding that he was frustrated with the “tiny, tiny decisions” he made on the field that may have contributed to the team’s loss.

Taking Responsibility as a Leader

Travis Kelce didn’t shy away from admitting his own shortcomings during the game, particularly in his leadership role. The tight end reflected on his performance, acknowledging that he “wasn’t the best leader” in motivating and calming his teammates. “I put a lot of that on myself as the guy who’s been in the building for 12 years and has seen a lot of football,” Kelce confessed. “I’ve actually seen a situation just like this in the Super Bowl,” he added, recognizing the significance of the moment and the responsibility that came with it.

Acknowledging the Eagles’ Victory

As he continued speaking, Kelce shared his feelings of disappointment, explaining that it was a “tough pill to swallow” to come up short in such a high-stakes game. Despite the loss, he expressed deep appreciation for his teammates, coaches, and the Chiefs fanbase. “I love my teammates. I love my coaches, Chief Kingdom,” he said, holding back tears.

Kelce also extended credit to the Eagles, saying, “I just have to tip my hat to the Eagles.” The Chiefs tight end emphasized the respect he had for their performance, showing sportsmanship even in the face of defeat.

Hard Reality and Moving Forward

Travis Kelce concluded by acknowledging the “hard reality” of the loss, which is particularly poignant for him given his long tenure with the Chiefs. Despite the emotional setback, he remains committed to the team and expressed his gratitude for the journey.

As the Chiefs look ahead, Kelce’s reflections demonstrate his determination to grow as a leader, as well as his resilience in the face of one of the toughest losses of his career.