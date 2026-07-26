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Home > Sports News > TRE vs LDN, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

TRE vs LDN, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Trent Rockets will take on London Spirit in Match 8 of The Hundred Men's Competition 2026 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Sunday, July 26. Both teams suffered defeats in their opening fixtures and will be desperate to register their first victory of the season. Trent Rockets were beaten by Birmingham Phoenix despite boasting a star-studded lineup, while London Spirit went down to Manchester Super Giants in their tournament opener. With both sides looking to bounce back, fans can expect an exciting contest at Trent Bridge.

TRE vs LDN, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More
TRE vs LDN, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-07-26 21:17 IST

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, The Hundred 2026: Trent Rockets will take on London Spirit in Match 8 of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Sunday, July 26. Both teams suffered defeats in their opening fixtures and will be desperate to register their first victory of the season. Trent Rockets were beaten by Birmingham Phoenix despite boasting a star-studded lineup, while London Spirit went down to Manchester Super Giants in their tournament opener. With both sides looking to bounce back, fans can expect an exciting contest at Trent Bridge.

Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Match Details

  • Match: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit, Match 8
  • Tournament: The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026
  • Date: Sunday, July 26, 2026
  • Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
  • Match Time: 6:00 PM BST
  • Time (IST): 10:30 PM IST

Where To Watch Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Live On TV?

Cricket fans in India can watch the Trent Rockets vs London Spirit clash live on the Star Sports Network.

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How To Watch Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Live Streaming?

The live streaming of Match 8 of The Hundred Men’s Competition 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Squads

Trent Rockets Squad: Ben Duckett, Finn Allen, Tom Banton, Tim David, Sam Billings(w/c), Mitchell Santner, Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Calvin Harrison, Matt Henry, Mohammad Amir, Ben Sanderson, Danny Briggs, Ben Raine, Aneurin Donald, Dan Mousley, Louis Kimber, Brad Currie, Ben Mayes.

London Spirit Squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kiran Carlson, James Rew(w), Liam Livingstone(c), Dewald Brevis, James Coles, Jamie Overton, David Willey, Adam Milne, Adam Zampa, Tymal Mills, Jonny Bairstow, Matthew Fisher, Andrew Tye, Mason Crane, Henry Crocombe.

Toss Prediction

Toss Winner: London Spirit

Toss Decision: Bowl First

Reason: Trent Bridge has traditionally been one of England’s best chasing venues in white-ball cricket. Captains generally prefer to bowl first under evening conditions as the surface remains good for batting while the chasing side benefits from a clear target.

Winner Prediction

Trent Rockets hold a slight advantage despite their opening defeat. Their batting lineup featuring Ben Duckett, Finn Allen, Tom Banton and Tim David has the ability to post or chase down big totals, while experienced bowlers Matt Henry, Mohammad Amir and Mitchell Santner provide balance with the ball. London Spirit possess match-winners such as Liam Livingstone, Dewald Brevis and Jamie Overton, but Trent Rockets’ greater depth and experience make them slight favourites heading into this encounter.

Prediction: Trent Rockets to defeat London Spirit.

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TRE vs LDN, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More
Tags: The Hundred 2026

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TRE vs LDN, The Hundred 2026: When And Where to Watch Trent Rockets vs London Spirit Live Streaming on TV Channel, Check Winner and Toss Prediction, Squads, Time, Date And More
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