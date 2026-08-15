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Home > Sports News > Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants, The Hundred 2026 Final: All You Need to Know About Teams, Date, Venue, Squads and Live Streaming Details

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants, The Hundred 2026 Final: All You Need to Know About Teams, Date, Venue, Squads and Live Streaming Details

Trent Rockets will take on Manchester Super Giants in the men's Hundred 2026 final at Lord's Cricket Ground on Sunday (Aug 16). Trent Rockets topped the league table to secure their place in the final, while Manchester Super Giants booked their spot after defeating SunRisers Leeds by 20 runs in Friday's Eliminator. The final will see Manchester Super Giants' explosive batting line-up go up against the all-round strength of Trent Rockets.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants, The Hundred 2026 Final: All You Need to Know About Teams, Date, Venue, Squads and Live Streaming Details
Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants, The Hundred 2026 Final: All You Need to Know About Teams, Date, Venue, Squads and Live Streaming Details

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sat 2026-08-15 20:46 IST

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants The Hundred 2026 Final: Trent Rockets will take on Manchester Super Giants in the men’s Hundred 2026 final at Lord’s Cricket Ground on Sunday (Aug 16). Trent Rockets topped the league table to secure their place in the final, while Manchester Super Giants booked their spot after defeating SunRisers Leeds by 20 runs in Friday’s Eliminator. The final will see Manchester Super Giants’ explosive batting line-up go up against the all-round strength of Trent Rockets.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants The Hundred 2026 Final Details

  • Match: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants, The Hundred 2026 Final
  • Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026
  • Venue: Lord’s Cricket Ground, London, England
  • Start Time: 10:30 PM IST | 6:00 PM BST

Which Teams Are Through to The Hundred 2026 Final?

Trent Rockets finished at the top of the men’s Hundred 2026 table to qualify directly for the final. Manchester Super Giants secured their place in the title clash after recording a 20-run victory over SunRisers Leeds in Friday’s Eliminator.

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When and Where Is The Hundred 2026 Final?

The men’s Hundred 2026 final between Trent Rockets and Manchester Super Giants will be played at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London on Sunday, August 16. The match will begin at 6:00 PM BST, which is 10:30 PM IST in India.

Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants Key Players

Manchester Super Giants boast a destructive batting unit featuring Jos Buttler, Heinrich Klaasen and Tim Seifert. Trent Rockets, meanwhile, have plenty of firepower and all-round strength, with captain Sam Billings aiming for his fourth consecutive title. England opener Ben Duckett and New Zealand’s Finn Allen provide further batting options, while Australia’s Tim David adds power-hitting ability.

How to Watch Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants The Hundred 2026 Final Live Streaming?

The Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants The Hundred 2026 Final will broadcasted live on the Star Sports Network while JioHotstar will live stream the match.

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Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants, The Hundred 2026 Final: All You Need to Know About Teams, Date, Venue, Squads and Live Streaming Details
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Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants, The Hundred 2026 Final: All You Need to Know About Teams, Date, Venue, Squads and Live Streaming Details
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Trent Rockets vs Manchester Super Giants, The Hundred 2026 Final: All You Need to Know About Teams, Date, Venue, Squads and Live Streaming Details
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