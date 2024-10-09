Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 10, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

‘Tri Nation Series Gives Fair Results’ Says Akash Chopra Ahead Of India Bangladesh Series

Tri nation series gives fair results says Akash Chopra. India is all set to lock horns against Bangladesh.

‘Tri Nation Series Gives Fair Results’ Says Akash Chopra Ahead Of India Bangladesh Series

Ahead of the second T20I of the three-match series between India and Bangladesh, former cricketer Aakash Chopra believed that tri-nation T20I and ODI series instead of the billateral series as sometimes the billateral series does not give proper results to the broadcasters. Team India will look to seal the series as they lock horns with Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday.

Suryakumar’s side has already taken a 1-0 lead in the series after clinching a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I match in Gwalior. “You are not challenged enough in bilaterals at times. Let’s be honest, whichever team comes to India plays ordinary cricket. So can tri-nation or quadrangular series be brought back? There is no existential crisis at the moment because the broadcasters are giving money and you are playing,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The 47-year-old further stated that said that tri-nation series is a fantastic thing.
“However, a day will come when the broadcaster will also raise their hands and say they are not getting the returns for their bucks, that they are paying but not gaining that much since the matches are not competitive as your team wins in 10 overs even if your main players don’t play. So what can be changed? I would say tri-nation series is a fantastic thing,” the cricketer-turned-commentator added.

In the end, Chopra concluded by saying that the boards have to be liberal in sharing the money.
“How can it be done? Firstly, the boards will have to be slightly liberal in sharing the money. The world economy is changing slightly and the leagues are dominating. So let’s start making room for each other and go back towards tri-nation,” the 47-year-old concluded.
India and Bangladesh have faced each other on 15 occasions in the shortest format of the game so far. The Men in Blue have dominated the visitors as they have managed to emerge victorious 14 times.

Speaking of the team’s form in this format in recent times, the hosts have won all their last five encounters. On the other hand, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side have won only one game out of their last five.

In the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League this year only five matches took place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In these five matches, the teams were able to cross the 200-run mark in eight innings out of ten. So, the match is expected to be a high-scoring clash. The weather at the venue is believed to be clear, with a little bit of dew later in the match, according to ESPNcricinfo.

( Everything is same, except headline)

Read More : Joe Root Scripts History Becoming The All Time Top Scorer For England In Tests

Filed under

Akash Chopra Bangladesh Cricket Team indian cricket team

Also Read

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

From Tetley To Jaguar: Celebrating Ratan Tata’s Landmark Deals At Tata Group

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No Mobile Phone

Who Is Jimmy Tata? Ratan Tata’s Younger Brother Lives In A 2BHK Flat With No...

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

Ratan Tata: The Beloved Titan Behind India’s Industrial Revolution

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The First Indian To Achieve The Feat

When Ratan Tata Flew F-16 Falcon Fighter Jet At The Age Of 69 Becoming The...

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

After Ratan Tata’s Demise, Who Will Head The ₹33.7 Trillion Worth Tata Group’s Empire?

Entertainment

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Vidya Balan Thrilled To Join The Franchise After 17 Years

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms And Treatment

The Office Star Jenna Fischer Reveals She Had Triple Positive Breast Cancer- Know Its Symptoms

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Will Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom Reunite With Tom Holland In Spider-Man 4?

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

Madhuri Dixit Sends Special Video Message To ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ Traiker Release

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

How Did TP Madhavan Die? Iconic Malayalam Actor Passes Away At 88

Lifestyle

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

India’s Hidden Mountain Gems: Discover Some Offbeat Destinations for Your Next Getaway

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

What is Cuffing Season? 6 Gen Z Dating Terms That You Must Know

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Dealing With Your Mental Health? 10 Yoga Poses to Instantly Improve Mental Health

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, Its Significance & Puja Vidhi Explained

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

Navratri 2024: Worshipping Maa Chandraghanta, Its Significance Explained, Check Shubh Muhurat

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox