Pune based swimmer Rohan More became the first Asian to complete the seven ocean challenge. With the monumental success, the 32-year old Indian swimmer is now only the 9th person to complete the event long-distance open-water swims. It took 8 hours and 37 minutes for Rohan More to swam across the Cook Strait which falls between North and South Island of New Zealand. More revealed that In the last one hour, he was shivering and his body almost gave up.

Stroking his way to success, Indian swimmer Rohan More reached new heights after making the nation proud by becoming the first Asian to complete the seven ocean challenge. The 32-year old Indian swimmer from Pune also became the 9th person to complete the seven long-distance open-water dips which are identical with the Seven summits mountaineering challenge. With his unprecedented achievement as the first Asian swimmer, Rohan More joined the likes of Stephen Redmond, Anna-Carin Nordin, Michelle Macy and 5 others to triumph the seven ocean challenge.

More achieved the incredible feat on February 9 when he swam across the Cook Strait which falls between North and South Island of New Zealand. Rohan completed tough Cook Strait challenge in 8 hours and 37 minutes. After completing the herculean task, a jubilant swimmer who is a resident of Senapati Bapat Road hoisted the tricolour on Friday in New Zealand. Speaking about his incredible feat with Mid-day.com, Rohan revealed that he kick-started his Ocean Seven in the year 2012. More said that he failed to get a berth for swimming in Cook Strait due to ghastly weather conditions.

“I started the Ocean Seven challenge in 2012. However, I didn’t get the slot for swimming in the Cook Strait for a long time,” Rohan was quoted as saying by Mid-day. “Due to unusual weather conditions, the organisers of Cook Strait Swimming Association normally take only about 12 swimmers per year,” he added. The seven ocean challenge comprises of the North Channel, the Cook Strait, the Molokai Channel, the English Channel, the Catalina Channel, the Tsugaru Strait and the Strait of Gibraltar. During the closing stage when he was on the verge of giving up, Rohan said it was the tricolour which motivated him to overcome the challenge. “In the last one hour, I was shivering and my body started to give up. The tricolour waving high on our boat motivated me to plough on,” More said.