Trivandrum Weather Update Today: Will Rain Spoil in India vs West Indies Series Opener? Check Latest Forecast Ahead of IND vs WI 1st ODI

Trivandrum Weather Update Today: India and West Indies are set to begin their three-match ODI series at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (Sep 27). With the match scheduled to start at 2:00 PM IST, weather conditions could play a role in the series opener. The forecast indicates a chance of scattered thunderstorms during the day, but conditions are expected to improve around the toss and remain largely favourable throughout the afternoon and evening. Here is the latest weather update for Thiruvananthapuram ahead of the India vs West Indies 1st ODI.

Thiruvananthapuram Weather Forecast Today, Sunday (Sep 27)

Thiruvananthapuram is expected to experience a maximum temperature of 31°C and a minimum of 25°C on Sunday (Sep 27). While scattered thunderstorms are forecast during the daytime, with a 35% chance of precipitation, the weather is expected to turn clearer at night, with periodic clouds and a 10% chance of rain.

IND vs WI 1st ODI Weather Forecast: Match Timeline

1:30 PM – 2:30 PM (Toss and Match Start): Temperatures are expected to remain around 31°C, with the feels-like temperature between 36°C and 37°C. Winds will blow from the west at around 11 mph, while the chance of precipitation is expected to fall to 0% by 2:30 PM.

Temperatures are expected to remain around 31°C, with the feels-like temperature between 36°C and 37°C. Winds will blow from the west at around 11 mph, while the chance of precipitation is expected to fall to 0% by 2:30 PM. 2:30 PM – 6:00 PM (Afternoon Innings): Conditions are likely to remain sunny to partly sunny, with temperatures gradually dropping from 31°C to 29°C. The probability of rain is expected to stay at 0% during this period.

Conditions are likely to remain sunny to partly sunny, with temperatures gradually dropping from 31°C to 29°C. The probability of rain is expected to stay at 0% during this period. 6:00 PM onwards (Evening Innings): Skies are expected to remain clear with periodic clouds before turning partly cloudy. Temperatures could settle between 28°C and 27°C, with rain chances ranging from 0% to 10%.

Will Rain Affect India vs West Indies 1st ODI?

Based on the provided forecast, rain is unlikely to cause a major disruption during the India vs West Indies 1st ODI. Although there is a possibility of passing showers earlier in the day, conditions are expected to become mostly sunny and clear around the toss and remain favourable through the afternoon and evening. However, weather conditions can change, and the forecast may be subject to updates.

India vs West Indies 1st ODI Match Details

Match: India vs West Indies, 1st ODI

India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Date: Sunday, September 27, 2026

Sunday, September 27, 2026 Venue: Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram Start Time: 2:00 PM IST

2:00 PM IST Toss Time: 1:30 PM IST

Where to Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live on TV?

The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be broadcast live on the Star Sports Network television channels in India.

How to Watch India vs West Indies 1st ODI Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the India vs West Indies 1st ODI live on the JioHotstar app and website. The live streaming will begin at 2:00 PM IST on Sunday (Sep 27).

India ODI Squad

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, KL Rahul (vc), Dhruv Jurel, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi.

West Indies ODI Squad

West Indies Squad: John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Amir Jangoo, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales.