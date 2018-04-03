Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi was massively trolled on Twitter on Tuesday after his anti-India remarks on Kashmir. Shahid Afridi called terrorists innocent and blamed India for killing civilians. In a controversial remark against India, Shahid Afridi posted a tweet about the ongoing tension in Kashmir valley. The former cricketer also targeted United Nations and other international bodies for not interfering in the matter. It was after Afridi's these remarks that triggered the social media storm against him on microblogging site Twitter.

Former Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi was massively trolled on Twitter on Tuesday after his anti-India remarks on Kashmir. Taking it to Twitter, Shahid Afridi commented saying, “Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir. Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self-determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren’t they making efforts to stop this bloodshed?” It was Afridi’s this comment that triggered the social media storm against him on microblogging site Twitter.

Kashmir has been a long pending issue between India and Pakistan and commenting on a such a sensitive issue has not gone down well with people on Twitter. On the other side, Pakistan has been sponsoring terrorism and has been a safe haven to a number of militant organisation with their nefarious propaganda to infuse and infiltrate terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Pakistan has been repeatedly snubbed by world bodies including United Nations and other countries over its ineffectiveness in controlling terrorism and differentiating between good terrorism and bad terrorism. However, following his comment, the former Pakistani cricketer was massively trolled on Twitter as people on the micro-blogging site slammed Shahid Afridi while many published some funny posts hitting out at Afridi.

Appalling and worrisome situation ongoing in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.Innocents being shot down by oppressive regime to clamp voice of self determination & independence. Wonder where is the @UN & other int bodies & why aren't they making efforts to stop this bloodshed? — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 3, 2018

Just a Correction : it's a "Pakistan Occupying Kashmir" .. KASHMIR WAS, IS AND WILL BE A INTEGRAL PART OF INDIA 🇮🇳. — Virat Kohli⏺️ (@imVkohi) April 3, 2018

Shahid Afridi trying to get Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/iNL3jinqv2 — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) April 3, 2018

Don't fall 4 bogus propaganda @SAfridiOfficial the Indian Authorities are managing their responsiblities well, Pakistan needs to stop their interference and terrorist activities.The international Agencies have already condemned Pak for its terror supporting role. — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 3, 2018

Dear @SAfridiOfficial Bhaijaan,As a role model/Sports icon r U teaching youth of Pak that TERRORISTS r innocent ?

No wonder Hafiz Saeeds & Ladens r worshiped in Pak🤔

What abt Baluch Genocide ?

भाई हमारे घर में आग लगाई है आपने,पर याद रखो-हमारे घर के बाज़ू में तुम्हारा भी घर है🌺 https://t.co/3ZUc6LsXJJ — Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) April 3, 2018

This is what gautam gambhir did toh shahid afridi 😂pic.twitter.com/z7se6UhGUz — Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) April 3, 2018

Shahid Afridi trying to get kashmir pic.twitter.com/whJcEL1J7m — Troll Hub (@tejasarcasm) April 3, 2018

Indians to Shahid Afridi after seeing his ‘India occupied Kashmir’ tweet pic.twitter.com/pqOzL7tBoa — Legion (@legion__group) April 3, 2018

Shahid Afridi Right Now. pic.twitter.com/8e24wXqd5N — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) April 3, 2018

