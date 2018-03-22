Soon after Indian pacer Mohammed Shami was cleared of match-fixing charges by the BCCI, fans on Twitter flooded the social media platform with congratulatory messages for him. Shami, whose IPL future lied in jeopardy amid match-fixing allegations on him will now play for the Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league and will be offered a Grade B contract by the BCCI.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday cleared cricketer Mohammed Shami of match-fixing charges and concluded that the allegations made by wife Hasin Jahan were false. The long-running marital feud between Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan had propelled the BCCI to first withhold Shami’s central’s contract and order a probe into the matter after Jahan’s match-fixing allegations on the Indian pacer. Shami however, throughout the Saga maintained that he was not guilty and cannot even think of betraying his country for money. Soon after BCCI clearing Shami of match-fixing charges, the cricketer’s fans started pouring in congratulatory messages for him and hailed BCCI’s decision.

Shami’s Indian Premier League future was also in jeopardy, but now he will be playing for the Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming IPL after the clearance from BCCI. Shami’s wife in her complaint to the Kolkata police had levelled charges of an extra-marital affair, domestic violence, physical assault, rape and match-fixing against the speedster. The police are still investigating the other charges, but BCCI has cleared Shami on the match-fixing part. ACU chief Neeraj Kumar submitted his report to the Supreme Court of India following which Shami was cleared of charges.

“Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter,” BCCI said in a statement.

“For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a Grade ‘B’ annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami,” it added. The fans, delighted after the decision flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages for Shami. “@MdShami11 handed a Grade B contract by @BCCI . Justice prevailed,” wrote one user. “Shami is cleared with match-fixing allegations, proved innocent and been offered with grade B contract from BCCI.His goodness shadowed the wrong allegations. Hope to see him back on the field,” wrote another.

We live in such a. Country where women's say is so powerful that the number one bowler who whole heartily plays for his country is doubted, and we say women's are not given importance here. @MdShami11 @vikrantgupta73 @BCCI — Saket (@im_sakki3397) March 22, 2018

We're glad to hear the verdict! @MdShami11 has been cleared to play by the @BCCI. — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) March 22, 2018

Truth wins! Happy for him! — Abhinanthan (@abhinanthanvj) March 22, 2018

Shami is cleared with match-fixing allegations, proved innocent and been offered with grade B contract from BCCI. His goodness shadowed the wrong allegations. Hope to see him back on the field🙂🙂#BCCI #shami — Sidhdesh Dubey (@Sid_gargd) March 22, 2018

Congratulations Mohammed Shami! BCCI clears him off the corruption charges and offers him a Grade-B contract. @MdShami11 #IPL2018 @DelhiDaredevils pic.twitter.com/K6su8WWvVs — Sushant Agarwal🇮🇳 (@sushant_ddn) March 22, 2018

Shami will be pocketing Rs 3 crore as per the Grade B contract of the BCCI and will be representing the Delhi Daredevils in the IPL. Shami was accused to have taken from ‘Mohammed Bhai’ a UK based businessman through a Pakistani woman. His wife Hasin Jahan had also released call recordings of Shami’s phone conversation with the alleged bookie. Shami however, kept refuting all the match-fixing allegations and said he would welcome the investigation by the BCCI before being given a clean chit in the matter by the top board.

