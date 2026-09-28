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Home > Sports News > Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: Turkiye will host Italy in a crucial UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 encounter in Bursa on Monday (Sep 28). Both teams will be aiming to bounce back after losing their opening matches, with Turkiye going down 1-0 to France and Italy suffering a 2-0 defeat against Belgium.

Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?
Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-28 21:05 IST

Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: Turkiye will host Italy in a crucial UEFA Nations League League A Group 1 encounter in Bursa on Monday (Sep 28). Both teams will be aiming to bounce back after losing their opening matches, with Turkiye going down 1-0 to France and Italy suffering a 2-0 defeat against Belgium.

Vincenzo Montella’s Turkiye will look to recover from their opening-day setback and secure their first points in the competition’s top tier. Meanwhile, Roberto Mancini has returned as Italy’s head coach and will be eager to guide the Azzurri to their first victory of the campaign. Fans can follow the Turkiye vs Italy clash across mobile phones, televisions and laptops. Here is how to watch the match live in the UK, USA and India.

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Turkiye vs Italy Team News

Turkiye suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against France in their opening UEFA Nations League fixture. Kylian Mbappe scored the decisive goal, while goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir was sent off following a VAR review. Vincenzo Montella’s side will now look to bounce back at home after losing three of their last four matches.

Italy, meanwhile, began Roberto Mancini’s second spell as head coach with a 2-0 defeat against Belgium in Rome. The Azzurri conceded once in each half and will be eager to respond against Turkiye. Mancini has named an expanded 34-man squad, featuring several fresh faces, as he looks to rebuild the team ahead of Euro 2028.

Turkiye vs Italy Head-to-Head Records

Turkiye and Italy will meet in a crucial League A Group 1 fixture, with both teams seeking their first points of the campaign. Italy will aim to recover from their opening-day defeat to Belgium, while Turkiye will look to make the most of their home advantage after losing to France.

Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming

For viewers in the UK, Prime Video UK is the streaming destination for Turkiye vs Italy.

In the USA, the game is available through FOX Sports, with FuboTV and ViX also listed among the viewing options.

Indian viewers can watch through Sony Sports Network, with digital coverage available via Sony LIV.

Fans watching on laptops can use the relevant broadcaster’s web service, while mobile viewers can access the match through the associated streaming applications.

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Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?
Tags: UEFA Nations League

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Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?
Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?
Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?
Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?
Turkiye vs Italy Live Streaming App: How To Watch UEFA Nations League Live On Mobile, TV And Laptop In UK, USA & India?

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