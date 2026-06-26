Turkiye vs USA FIFA World Cup 2026: Ayhan’s 98th-Minute Stunner Seals Thrilling 3-2 Win for Turkiye as Resilient USA Tops Group D

Substitute Kaan Ayhan ensured Türkiye ended their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with full pride by scoring a spectacular 98th-minute winner in a memorable Group D finale against the United States, which ended 3-2 on 25th June. The high-octane encounter, staged in front of a raucous crowd at the Los Angeles Stadium, combined developmental milestones, strategic roster rotations and a theatrical stoppage-time climax.

USMNT head coach Mauricio Pochettino made nine changes to his starting XI as he aggressively rotated his squad with qualification to the Round of 32 already comfortably in hand. To begin with the gamble looked inspired. Just three minutes into the match, defender Auston Trusty latched onto a precise corner kick from Sebastian Berhalter and sent a lethal shot past the Turkish goalkeeper Uğurcan Çakır to give the hosts an immediate lead.

But the Turkish side, already eliminated, would not concede. The Crescent-Stars were starting to dictate their flowing technical passing rhythm, orchestrated by Real Madrid prodigy Arda Guler. Güler levelled in the 10th minute with a sensational clinical strike into the net after a graceful exchange with forward Barış Alper Yılmaz. It was a moment of great historical significance as Güler became the youngest-ever scorer for Türkiye in a FIFA World Cup tournament.

But the momentum kept building for Turkey and Orkun Kökçü put the visitors ahead 2-1 in the 31st minute. The United States quickly recovered from the interval, clawing level in the 48th minute when Sebastian Berhalter capped off an excellent personal performance by launching a venomous, long-range rocket past Çakır.

Pochettino wanted a perfect group stage and brought big guns off the bench like Christian Pulisic. But it was the Turks who managed to discover the last remnant of tactical drama. Kaan Ayhan bundled the ball across the line deep into the eighth minute of stoppage time following a frantic penalty-box scramble to seal a memorable 3-2 victory for his country. Güler’s tireless imagination deservedly earned him the Man of the Match accolade.

Despite a dramatic late heartbreak, the USMNT advance safely to the knockout rounds as the undisputed winners of Group D. Their two goals on the night also solidified a proud milestone: With eight goals over three matches, this group is the highest-scoring group-stage effort in United States Men’s National Team World Cup history.