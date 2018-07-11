After players revolt, Indian women's cricket team coach Tushar Arothe resigned from his post. Tushar Arothe handed over his resignation to the cricket regulatory board on Tuesday due to personal reasons and BCCI said that they have accepted the resignation of Indian women's team coach Tushar Arothe.

After the resignation, a senior BCCI official said that it was almost final after the meeting between administrators and senior players. In the meeting, BCCI acting Secretary Amitabh Chaudhary, GM (Cricket Operations) Saba Karim and CEO Rahul Johri were also present.

“There have been adverse reports about Tushar Arothe’s coaching methods from senior players, selectors and even from the team manager,” said a senior BCCI official.

This is the second time during the CoA tenure that a national coach has stepped down after players’ revolt. Last year, men’s team head coach Anil Kumble resigned after his much-publicised differences with captain Virat Kohli.

