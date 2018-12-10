After India registered a historic win at Australian shores by winning the first test game in the continent in 10 years, Coach Ravi Shastri’s unapologetically hilarious and foot in mouth moments are back. After India won the 1st test game by a margin of 31 runs, presenter Sunil Gavaskar asked Ravi Shastri about how he felt after winning the closely contested match. Shastri being Shastri cared two hoots about being on-air and said ‘kucch der ke liye goti munh main aagaye thay’.
Sunil Gavaskar laughed at Shastri’s nonchalance and in a mild admonish told him that since the channel(in which Gavaskar presented) is a family channel, he cannot translate the meaning of Shastri’s words for his viewers. Known for his brazen outspokenness, Shastri has landed himself in a soup as the internet is known to be unforgiving. Checkout Shastri’s comment here:
Tweeple being tweeple jumped the ‘Roast Shastri bandwagon’ and what followed was a barrage of hilarious posts and memes, check them out here:
Oh yes, he did indeed! *facepalm*
All is well that ends well
Isn’t that what he is known for?
The pain was real!
Lame joke alert!
We thought it was fats due to ageing!
We can imagine a lot of Bhidu-ness
Go India!
Well, his boys defeated Australia in a test after 10 years!
For the World Cup 2019 as well
India sank Australia by 31 runs on Monday to take a lead in the four-match test series at Adelaide Oval. India set up a target of 323 for the Kangaroos but they were left with no wickets at the end of 119.5 overs having scored 291 runs. India were all out for 250 runs in the first innings and had plucked all the Australian wickets for 235 runs with the men in blue leading by 15 runs. In the second innings, India scored 307 and set a target which the hosts failed to achieve.
