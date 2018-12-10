Sunil Gavaskar asked Ravi Shastri about his emotions on winning the first test match in Australia in 10 years. Shastri being himself said, for a brief while his nuts had come to his mouth. Internet went bonkers at the Indian Coach's brazen outspokenness on live television and decided to roast him.

Ravi Shastri is being roasted by twitter for his comments.

After India registered a historic win at Australian shores by winning the first test game in the continent in 10 years, Coach Ravi Shastri’s unapologetically hilarious and foot in mouth moments are back. After India won the 1st test game by a margin of 31 runs, presenter Sunil Gavaskar asked Ravi Shastri about how he felt after winning the closely contested match. Shastri being Shastri cared two hoots about being on-air and said ‘kucch der ke liye goti munh main aagaye thay’.

Sunil Gavaskar laughed at Shastri’s nonchalance and in a mild admonish told him that since the channel(in which Gavaskar presented) is a family channel, he cannot translate the meaning of Shastri’s words for his viewers. Known for his brazen outspokenness, Shastri has landed himself in a soup as the internet is known to be unforgiving. Checkout Shastri’s comment here:

Tweeple being tweeple jumped the ‘Roast Shastri bandwagon’ and what followed was a barrage of hilarious posts and memes, check them out here:

Oh yes, he did indeed! *facepalm*

Did Ravi Shastri just say 'thodi der ke liye Gota Muh mei tha' on national TV.

Oh yes he did. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) December 10, 2018

All is well that ends well

Congratulations! Ravi Shastri's retirement delayed by 5 more years. #AdelaideTest — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) December 10, 2018

Isn’t that what he is known for?

WTF! "Thodi der ke liye goti mooh may tha!" Ravi Shastri has surpassed himself.#AUSvIND — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) December 10, 2018

The pain was real!

Ravi Shastri telling about what happened to Indians after demonetization. pic.twitter.com/WhBV18qYGE — Pratik Tijare (@tijare_pratik) December 10, 2018

Lame joke alert!

Ravi Shastri telling about what happened to Gautam Gambhir when Kohli was celebrating. pic.twitter.com/gaR2RK1yIM — Rafale Gandhi (@RoflGandhi_) December 10, 2018

We thought it was fats due to ageing!

No wonder Ravi Shastri face looks all swelled up. #GotiAlert pic.twitter.com/2TFqAofoEY — Amit (@Goddamittt) December 10, 2018

We can imagine a lot of Bhidu-ness

Next season of BWC, Jackie Shroff interviews Ravi Shastri. Over a few 🍻. Make it happen, @gauravkapur. #GotiMooMeinTha — Malay Desai (@MalayD) December 10, 2018

Go India!

Well, his boys defeated Australia in a test after 10 years!

You know Ravi Shastri is walking on clouds when he can brazenly say the words "thodi der ke liye goti mooh mein tha" on live television! #AUSvIND — Shayne Dias (@ShayneDias_) December 10, 2018

For the World Cup 2019 as well

Ravi Shastri gives Sony Six the tagline for the next Australia series "Goti muh me" 😂 — Why So Silly® (@silly_why) December 10, 2018

India sank Australia by 31 runs on Monday to take a lead in the four-match test series at Adelaide Oval. India set up a target of 323 for the Kangaroos but they were left with no wickets at the end of 119.5 overs having scored 291 runs. India were all out for 250 runs in the first innings and had plucked all the Australian wickets for 235 runs with the men in blue leading by 15 runs. In the second innings, India scored 307 and set a target which the hosts failed to achieve.

For all the latest Sports News, download NewsX App

Read More