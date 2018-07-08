Lean cricketer S Sreesanth has evolved into a beast body-builder, who has stunned everyone with his great looks. The cricketer posted his work out pictures on social media sites that have created a buzz around the internet.

Indian cricketer S Sreesanth has transformed and built up a hurricane style physique that has created a buzz around the internet. The cricketer, who was used to be skinny has transformed into a beast. As per reports, Sreesanth will be featuring in Kannada film Kempegowda 2.

Sreesanth has been posting his workout picture and how his body is evolving day by day. The latest pictures that he shared, shows chiselled body and netizens responded with Hilarious comments on social media sites.

Earlier in 2008 during an Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Harbhajan Singh had slapped the thin guy, who has become a muscular body-builder now. Recalling the incident social media users shared memes, posts and jokes targetting Harbhajan Singh.

Netizens shared hilarious comments teasing Harbhajan Singh:

Imagine if he ever plays with Bhajji again. pic.twitter.com/uZ3ja7EFbb — Peeyush Sharma (@peeyushsharmaa) July 5, 2018

Did… did Sreesanth eat Salman Khan's character from 'Suryavanshi'? pic.twitter.com/aWNCBVYmeY — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) July 6, 2018

Good god. Sreesanth has turned into Kevin Nash 😱😱 pic.twitter.com/7DbBATYTzp — Ram (@machiramc) July 5, 2018

When Sreesanth met Harbhajan recently pic.twitter.com/yQLGhf3x8G — JUST IMAGINE (@Candid_HRavi) July 6, 2018

Earlier, the cricketer was jailed in match-fixing charges and he was sentenced for a lifetime ban from playing cricket by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in 2013 during Indian Premier League (IPL).

The cricket had also contested assembly election from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram constituency but got clean bowled like he used to dismiss batsmen with his quick deliveries. Sreesanth is know all set for debut on the big screens with his upcoming Kannada film Kempegowda 2.

