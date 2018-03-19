In the final match of Nidahas Trophy 2018, Rohit Sharma and men crushed Bangladesh by 4 wickets and lifted the Tri-Series Cup in style. Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik led the team to the finishing line with his explosive innings of 29 runs of 8 balls studded with 3 sixes and 2 fours. Twitter users pointed out the Nagin dance most and a lot of pots, memes and jokes were shared on the social media.

In the final match of Nidahas Trophy 2018, Rohit Sharma and men crushed Bangladesh by 4 wickets and lifted the Tri-Series Cup in style. Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik led the team to the finishing line with his explosive innings of 29 runs of 8 balls studded with 3 sixes and 2 fours. DK’s batting strike rate was above 362 which led team India to a glorious victory. It was an eye-popping encounter between India and Bangladesh at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka on Sunday.

It was a great celebration of the 70th Independence Day of host Sri Lanka. Although they were not in the final match still Lankan cricket fans turned out to watch the final game between India and Bangladesh in huge number. The match was full of thrill and turn around as the men in blue took out the victory from the jaws of Bangladeshi Tigers. After the glorious victory for team India, Twitterati wished team India and Dinesh Karthik for his superb match-winning innings.

Twitter users pointed out the Nagin dance most and a lot of pots, memes and jokes were shared on the social media. Here are some top picks from the social media:

God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar tweeted, “Super win for #TeamIndia huge achievement for this young side, #future in good hands, should do a world of good for the confidence @BCCI”

Amazing victory by #TeamIndia. Superb batting by @DineshKarthik. A great knock by @ImRo45 to set the platform. What a finish to a final!!#NidahasTrophy2018 #INDvsBAN pic.twitter.com/ZYDl6jzVWl — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 18, 2018

Indian Cricketer Wridhiman Saha wished Dinesh Kartik and wrote “DK you beauty.. What a nail-biting finish!! .. Congrats”

His teammate Manoj Tiwari wrote, “What a stunning innings by @DineshKarthik! Congratulations to the entire #TeamIndia for winning the Nidahas Tri-Series. @BCCI”

What a stunning innings by @DineshKarthik ! Congratulations to the entire #TeamIndia for winning the Nidahas Tri-Series. @BCCI — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) March 18, 2018

Cricket Subramani Badrinath tweeted “Super win for #TeamIndia huge achievement for this young side, #future in good hands, should do a world of good for the confidence @BCCI”

Super win for #TeamIndia huge achievement for this young side, #future in good hands,should do a world of good for the confidence @BCCI — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) March 18, 2018

While Dinesh Kartik himself tweeted that, Probably one of the best nights of my life. Nothing comes close to crossing the finish line for your country.

Probably one of the best nights of my life. Nothing comes close to crossing the finish line for… https://t.co/lmy5k4DrMi — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 19, 2018

other users also tweeted on memes and joke on Bangladesh after Indian victory.

Have never seen such clean hitting from ball 1. And I have been watching cricket for close to 35 years now. It was an absolute privilege to have watched such a stupendous batting display. Look long forward to many more. God Bless you ! — Vipul Bagga (@vipul_bagga) March 19, 2018

