Saturday, March 29, 2025
Live Tv
Tyler Hansbrough Refuses to Support Duke; Picks Alabama to Win NCAA Tournament

North Carolina basketball legend Tyler Hansbrough has made it clear—no matter what happens, he will never root for Duke. Even if his bracket is on the line, the Blue Devils won’t get any love from the former Tar Heel star.

North Carolina basketball legend Tyler Hansbrough has made it clear—no matter what happens, he will never root for Duke. Even if his bracket is on the line, the Blue Devils won’t get any love from the former Tar Heel star.

Following Duke’s dominant win in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night, the Blue Devils are headed to the Elite Eight, where they will face Alabama. However, Hansbrough isn’t buying into the Duke hype. Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday, he revealed that he has the Crimson Tide knocking off Duke and going on to win the entire NCAA Tournament. He even took the opportunity to throw in a playful jab at the Blue Devils.

Hansbrough Doubles Down on Alabama

“I’m really locked in on the NCAA Tournament. I’m going to go with ‘Bama,” Hansbrough confidently stated. “I know they’re facing Duke. I actually had Duke losing the first game to the No. 16-seed. So, I’m a little biased. I picked ‘Bama at the early part of the year. So, I’ll stick with ‘Bama.”

Did anyone expect Hansbrough to support Duke? Not a chance. As one of the greatest players to ever wear a North Carolina jersey, his allegiance is crystal clear. When it comes to the fierce Tobacco Road Rivalry, there is no room for compromise. Tar Heels simply do not cheer for Duke—ever.

Duke Favored, But Alabama Looks Dangerous

Even though Hansbrough is sticking with Alabama to reach the Final Four and ultimately win the championship, the oddsmakers don’t necessarily agree. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Duke is currently a 6.5-point favorite over Alabama, with a money line of -260.

KenPom, an advanced statistical system used to evaluate college basketball teams, also sides with Duke. The algorithm predicts a six-point win for the Blue Devils and gives them a 70% chance of winning Saturday’s highly anticipated matchup.

An Elite Eight Showdown to Watch

Regardless of predictions, Duke vs. Alabama is shaping up to be one of the most exciting matchups in this year’s NCAA Tournament. Alabama has been proving the strength of the SEC outside of conference play, while Duke has already taken down a couple of SEC opponents in this tournament. Now, they’ll have to do it again.

Tyler Hansbrough is fully backing Alabama, but Vegas is betting on Duke. The question remains—will the Blue Devils continue their run, or will the Crimson Tide pull off the upset?

Fans won’t have to wait long to find out. The game tips off on Saturday at 8:49 PM EST on CBS.

