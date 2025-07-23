Home > Sports > Tyrann Mathieu Announces Surprise Retirement Ahead Of Saints Camps

Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement at 33, just before Saints training camp. A 12-year NFL veteran and Super Bowl champion, he recorded 834 tackles and 36 interceptions. Known as the “Honey Badger,” Mathieu now shifts focus to family, health, and his foundation supporting underprivileged youth.

Just one day before the New Orleans Saints were set to open training camp, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu announced his retirement from the National Football League (NFL) at the age of 33. The announcement, made on Tuesday, July 22, came as a surprise to fans and teammates alike, especially since Mathieu had recently participated in veteran minicamp and was expected to take part in Coach Kellen Moore’s first training camp with the team.

From Honey Badger to NFL Star

Nicknamed the “Honey Badger” for his fearless playing style, Mathieu carved out a celebrated 12-year career in the NFL. He was drafted in the third round (69th overall) by the Arizona Cardinals in 2013 following a standout collegiate run at LSU, where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2011. Despite early off-field issues that led to his dismissal from LSU, Mathieu rebounded and built a résumé that includes:

  • Three All-Pro selections
  • Three Pro Bowl nods
  • A Super Bowl LIV title with the Kansas City Chiefs

Tyrann Mathieu also had stints with the Houston Texans (2018) and the New Orleans Saints (2022–24). Over 180 regular-season games, he totaled 834 tackles, 36 interceptions (four returned for touchdowns), 11 sacks, seven forced fumbles, and eight recoveries. His 36 picks ranked second among active players at the time of his retirement.

A Heartfelt Farewell

Mathieu announced his retirement with a poignant Instagram post featuring a black-and-white image of his cleats hanging from a wire. “Football gave me purpose, discipline, and memories that will stay with me forever, I hope I made you proud out there,” he wrote, also noting his intention to now prioritize family and health.


A Lasting Impact 

Off the field, Tyrann Mathieu made a meaningful difference through the Tyrann Mathieu Foundation, which supports underprivileged youth. As he closes the chapter on a remarkable playing career, he leaves behind a legacy defined not only by elite performance but by resilience, growth, and community leadership.

